Menu

Antoine GRUSON

SAINT-MOMELIN

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Momelin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Construction

Entreprises

  • Synergy Project ltd, Edmonton, AB, Canada - Business Development Coordinator

    2009 - maintenant Management of real estate opportunities
    Development and Improvement of the Sales and Marketing strategies
    Coordination of construction project ($1 to $30 Millions range)
    Market study and analysis
    Answering RFP

  • Realty Executives France - Sales rep / Business Development

    2008 - 2008 Adapt North American systems to the French market by observing the attitude and the needs of the customers
    Improvement of the customer meeting process by creating step by step plans for the realtors
    Sales process training for the realtors
    Dealing with property investors in order to maximize their profits
    Creation of a marketing package with company background, marketing plan and mission statement
    Finalizing contract and sales

  • Realty Executives Red Deer - Executive Assistant

    2007 - 2007 In charge of the e-mailing and the website management
    Contact new website members to defines their needs and offer our services
    New client prospection over internet and phone resulting in a turnover of $ 18,000
    In charge of the customer follow-up by sending thank you letters and doing after sales follow-up
    Development of a strong customer relationship by regular phone calls and services
    Weekly market update: new houses for sales, sold houses, conditional sales…

  • GFK Asia, Bangkok - HR assistant

    2006 - 2006 Selection of potential candidates for interview by reviewing resumes and application letters
     Interview of candidates
     Creation of the employee satisfaction questionnaire
     Event organization for employees such as sport tournament.

  • Woesteland ltd - Chef de secteur

    2005 - 2005 In charge of the development of the Normandy area in France
     Creation of a customer database with more than 300 prospects
     Monthly meetings with architects, builders and home building stores
     English and Spanish customer follow-up after the biggest construction trade show in France

Formations

Réseau