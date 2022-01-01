Antoine GRUSON

Synergy Project ltd, Edmonton, AB, Canada
- Business Development Coordinator
2009 - maintenantManagement of real estate opportunities
Development and Improvement of the Sales and Marketing strategies
Coordination of construction project ($1 to $30 Millions range)
Market study and analysis
Answering RFP
Realty Executives France
- Sales rep / Business Development
2008 - 2008Adapt North American systems to the French market by observing the attitude and the needs of the customers
Improvement of the customer meeting process by creating step by step plans for the realtors
Sales process training for the realtors
Dealing with property investors in order to maximize their profits
Creation of a marketing package with company background, marketing plan and mission statement
Finalizing contract and sales
Realty Executives Red Deer
- Executive Assistant
2007 - 2007In charge of the e-mailing and the website management
Contact new website members to defines their needs and offer our services
New client prospection over internet and phone resulting in a turnover of $ 18,000
In charge of the customer follow-up by sending thank you letters and doing after sales follow-up
Development of a strong customer relationship by regular phone calls and services
Weekly market update: new houses for sales, sold houses, conditional sales…
GFK Asia, Bangkok
- HR assistant
2006 - 2006Selection of potential candidates for interview by reviewing resumes and application letters
Interview of candidates
Creation of the employee satisfaction questionnaire
Event organization for employees such as sport tournament.
Woesteland ltd
- Chef de secteur
2005 - 2005In charge of the development of the Normandy area in France
Creation of a customer database with more than 300 prospects
Monthly meetings with architects, builders and home building stores
English and Spanish customer follow-up after the biggest construction trade show in France