Antoine HORELLOU

Graduated in 2006 with two masters degrees in entrepreneurship and economic development, I founded SEAtizens.org in 2003 with the aim of boosting social innovations at the Bottom of Pyramid (BoP) through informations, advices, advocacy, funds, and direct social actions.
My focus is on market-based development strategies and inclusive business to fight poverty.
I worked with Ashoka, Ateliers Sans Frontières, Watever, 450, Chabane, Association "La Voûte Nubienne" (AVN).

AVN is an innovative program that helps provide families in sub-Saharan Africa with comfortable, low-carbon and affordable buildings by creating and developing local autonomous markets for Nubian Vault housing technology (« earth roofs »). Since 2007, I help AVN’s teams to design and implement a scaling-up strategy : market-based development methodologies, proposal writing, advocacy at local and international levels with public, private and citizen sector organizations, new business models analysis, management, etc.
From the moment I got involved in this venture up to today, its social impacts have grown by 500%. Today, AVN has developed new partnerships and services in 6 countries, benefiting directly to 25,000 people with a 30% annual growth. AVN has improved its business model, raising more than €3 million, hiring 40 new staff members, winning dozen of international distinctions (including World Economic Forum's best Social Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009).

I believe that sharing thoughts with other people, especially those with radical different backgrounds, cultures, education, is the best way to co-create solutions, find wisdom and happiness.

market-based development approach ; inclusive business ; innovation ; BOP ; jugaad ; microfinance ; technology transfer ; result-based funding ; co-creation ; economical development ; social venture ; business plan ; carbon ; business/NGOs relationships ; sea ; social entrepreneurship ; environment ; social business ; energy ; light ; habitat

  • 450 S.A.S. - Business Developer

    2013 - 2014 Appui aux fondateurs pour le lancement du Compte Epargne CO2 - levée de fonds, relations partenaires, commercialisation, marketing, affinage du site web

  • Institut des Relations Internationales et Stratégiques (IRIS) - Conférencier

    2011 - 2013 Chargé d'une conférence annuelle aux étudiants de Master 2 sur l'entrepreneuriat social et le rôle du secteur privé dans le développement.

  • Ateliers Sans Frontières - Chargé de mission

    2007 - 2007 Dans le cadre d'un projet personnel de création d'un atelier d'insertion en Bretagne, je m'impreigne, durant trois mois, des principales tâches qui incombent au directeur d'ASF (levée de fonds, audit, RH, etc).

  • Ass. la Voûte Nubienne - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2006 - 2013 Développement :
    - Stratégie générale de changement d'échelle (ouverture de 10 équipes régionales pays, de 2 bureaux siège, passage de 1 à 40 salariés).
    - Direction du fundraising (plus de 3 millions d'€ levés, passage d'une budget de 30 à plus de 500 k€ annuel) et de la communication.
    - Responsable de la reforme administrative et financière (sélection et installation d'un progiciel de gestion).
    - Direction RH (recrutements et licenciement)

  • Ashoka - Chargé de mission

    Nantes 2006 - 2006 Stage prolongé de fin de master 2 - en charge de la communication et de la recherche d'entrepreneurs sociaux innovants dans le cadre du lancement du bureau français.

  • Valeurs Vertes - le magazine du Développement Durable depuis 1993 - Responsable du Développement

    2005 - 2005 Stagiaire chargé du développement

  • ALED - Chef de mission

    2003 - 2004 Chef de mission humanitaire au Niger. Supervision d'une équipe Européenne de 12 personnes.

  • SEAtizens - Gérant

    2003 - maintenant SEAtizens est une initiative qui a pour but de permettre aux populations d’accéder de manière pérenne à leurs besoins de base (habitat, alimentation, énergie, santé, éducation) en boostant l’innovation sociale par l’entrepreneuriat citoyen et des modes de financement innovants.
    blog: http://www.SEAtizens.org

