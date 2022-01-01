Antoine HORELLOU

Graduated in 2006 with two masters degrees in entrepreneurship and economic development, I founded SEAtizens.org in 2003 with the aim of boosting social innovations at the Bottom of Pyramid (BoP) through informations, advices, advocacy, funds, and direct social actions.

My focus is on market-based development strategies and inclusive business to fight poverty.

I worked with Ashoka, Ateliers Sans Frontières, Watever, 450, Chabane, Association "La Voûte Nubienne" (AVN).



AVN is an innovative program that helps provide families in sub-Saharan Africa with comfortable, low-carbon and affordable buildings by creating and developing local autonomous markets for Nubian Vault housing technology (« earth roofs »). Since 2007, I help AVN’s teams to design and implement a scaling-up strategy : market-based development methodologies, proposal writing, advocacy at local and international levels with public, private and citizen sector organizations, new business models analysis, management, etc.

From the moment I got involved in this venture up to today, its social impacts have grown by 500%. Today, AVN has developed new partnerships and services in 6 countries, benefiting directly to 25,000 people with a 30% annual growth. AVN has improved its business model, raising more than €3 million, hiring 40 new staff members, winning dozen of international distinctions (including World Economic Forum's best Social Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009).



I believe that sharing thoughts with other people, especially those with radical different backgrounds, cultures, education, is the best way to co-create solutions, find wisdom and happiness.



market-based development approach ; inclusive business ; innovation ; BOP ; jugaad ; microfinance ; technology transfer ; result-based funding ; co-creation ; economical development ; social venture ; business plan ; carbon ; business/NGOs relationships ; sea ; social entrepreneurship ; environment ; social business ; energy ; light ; habitat



Mes compétences :

Développement durable

Economie

Économie sociale

Economie sociale et solidaire

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur social

entrepreneuriat

Entrepreneuriat social

ONG