Antoine JOUAN

-
GreenLeaf SAS
- Business Developer
Sophia-Antipolis
2014 - maintenant
Responsible for developing, and maintaining commercially productive relationships with both new and old clients. Also in
charge of identifying every sales lead and of making the most out of every opportunity to increase revenue and profitability.
* * Developing and maintaining a database of all contacts.
Generating new business both in face to face meetings and over the phone.
* Promote the company brand to key buyers, ensuring their knowledge is current and appropriate. ;
* Implementing sales and marketing strategies and plans. ;
* Participating in product or service development and design. ;
* Giving continuous accurate and relevant feedback to company Directors and Senior Manager
* Possessing the financial acumen and commercial flair needed to understand diverse market and identify potential
opportunities and new clients.
* Ability to react quickly to emergency situation or new customer requirements.
* Identifying the specific needs of customers, then creating bespoke solutions for them.
* Can quickly collate and prioritize data from different sources.
* Writing accurate reports through the detailed analysis of data.
* Designing Business Model and Business Plan.
-
Dakota Box
- Field Representative
Courbevoie
2012 - 2012
* Sold and promoted gift boxes from DAKOTA BOX at the Rennes Virgin Megastore. ;
* Exceeded personal targets.
-
L'ATELIER DES CHEFS
- Team Leader & Field Representative
Paris
2012 - 2012
* Coordinated a marketing and promotional operation in the Rennes town center for the cooking school brand l' Atelier
des Chefs.
* Managed and led a team of 4 Hostesses, with targets to reach.
* Exceeded team targets.
-
L'Etudiant
- Field Representative & Étudiant
2012 - 2012
Field Representative L' Étudiant (French magazine about education) * Sold and promoted student orientation coaching programs service, of L'ETUDIANT Magazine contracts, publications,
and merchandising, during the Rennes Student Exhibition organized by the student magazine L'ETUDIANT.
* Exceeded personal and team targets.
-
Les entrepreneuriales
- Student
2011 - 2012
Student Entrepreneurship contest participant Les Entrepreneuriales
* Invented a product idea and developed the concept up to the business plan step, in order to present the project in
front of a jury composed by CEO, Bankers, and Corporate Strategy Consultants, with three other teammates.
* Coached and mentored by two consulting companies CEO. ;
* Attended weekly entrepreneurial workshops and conferences.
-
Appco Group
- Fundraiser & Leader Field Representative
2011 - 2011
Fundraiser/Leader Field Representative Appco Group (Marketing & Sales)
* Commission based.
* Self-employed. ;
* Raised funds for several British and international charity organizations (British Red Cross, NDCS, RSPCA, Children
Society, HRI, Battersea), worked in door to door, and events.
* Created a personal fundraising team. Recruited, trained, and coached the fundraisers.
* Managed and led the personal fundraising team. ;
* Made business trips to Derby and Cardiff APPCO GROUP's offices, to train and coach fundraisers from there.
* Exceeded personal and team targets.