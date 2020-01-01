Menu

Antoine JUBAULT

Courbevoie

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Consultant ACR

    Courbevoie 2018 - maintenant

  • EDF - Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2016 - 2018

  • FIDELIANCE - réseau CROWE HORWATH - Apprenti comptable

    Fontainebleau 2015 - 2016

  • FIDELIANCE - réseau CROWE HORWATH - Stagiaire - Assistant comptable

    Fontainebleau 2015 - 2015 Stage au cabinet d'expert-comptable Fideliance de Fontainebleau - tâches confiées : saisie comptable, lettrage

Formations

  • IAE GUSTAVE EIFFEL - Université Paris Est-Créteil

    Creteil 2016 - 2018

  • IAE GUSTAVE EIFFEL - Université Paris Est-Créteil CCA (Creteil)

    Creteil 2015 - 2016 Licence 3 en alternance

  • IUT Sénart-Fontainebleau

    Fontainebleau 2013 - 2015 DUT GEA - Option : Gestion comptable et financière

    Disciplines abordées : Comptabilité générale, comptabilité des sociétés, comptabilité approfondie, gestion financière, contrôle de gestion, calcul et analyse des coûts, fiscalité des sociétés, droit des sociétés, ...

