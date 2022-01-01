Menu

Antoine LAFOSSE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

As an aeronautical engineer specializing in safety management system (SMS), I would like to work on a position within an airline or at an EASA certified airport. Focused on human and performance, I have qualities both relational and technical (risk analysis) that I would like to be able to use to develop my full potential.

Currently working as an internship within the SGS department of the Grand Ouest Airport, I am in charge of Aeronautical Risk Management on the Pateforme de Nantes Atlantique and Saint-Nazaire Montoir.

This professional experience allows me to apply my skills in terms of security event analysis, updating of Bow Tie on pre-identified risks (using SAFETY CUBE tool) Analysis and improvement of the preventive and reactive defenses set up to combat the potential risks of each of the platforms.

In addition to this course I had the opportunity, during the Safety Committees of Nantes & Saint-Nazaire Montoir, to highlight the new Risk Mapping which is the real image of the risks on both airports with the aim To sensitize the staff as well as to guide the action plans planned or to be foreseen according to the risks most present on the platforms.



- Ref: ICAO Annexes 14 and 19, EASA Regulation (EU) No. 139/2014 - No. 376/2014, French Civil Aviation Regulations, Safety Cube

Mes compétences :
communication skills
Visual Basic for Applications
Solidworks
SAP
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Industrial Automation
IFS applications
CATIA
Airbus A380 Aircraft

Entreprises

  • Aéroport Grand Ouest - Nantes Atlantique / Saint Nazaire Montoir - Stagiaire Ingénieur Sécurité

    2017 - maintenant > Safety Office of AGO's SMS Department
    Improved aeronautical risk mapping:
    - Bow Tie update on pre-identified risks
    - Analysis and improvement of preventive and reactive defenses
    - Implementation of a risk communication to all employees
    - Presentation of the collected data, analysis methods to the safety and steering committee of AGO and Saint Nazaire
    - Review of the EASA certification
    - Updated Risk Management Procedure
    - Ref: ICAO Annexes 14 and 19, EASA Regulation (EU) n ° 139/2014, French civil aviation regulation

  • THALES AVIONICS - Apprenti ingénieur méthodes

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2015 Updating method files
    - VBA programming in EXCEL ;
    - Establishment of a storage area for chemicals ;
    - Updating a Product FMEA
    - creation of a guide for setting up software

  • AIRBUS INDUSTRIE - Inspecteur qualité

    Blagnac 2012 - 2012 Inspection quality wings of the A380
    - Creation of Non Conformity
    - Using IFS, SAP PEA
    - Knowledge of Aeronautics Norms EN9100 AM2205

  • Dassault Aviation - Inspecteur qualité cabine

    Saint-Cloud 2012 - 2012

  • SOGERMA - Rédacteur technique

    Colomiers 2010 - 2010 : Technical writer on the ATR42 and ATR72 for EADS
    - Creating Sheets Instructions box under wing of the ATR 42 and 72

    - Implementation of design position on the site

    Travels: - USA (total: 3months):
    * California (2times)
    * Chicago (1time)
    * New-York (2time) ;

Formations

  • ENAC

    Toulouse 2016 - maintenant MS SAFETY MANAGEMENT IN AVIATION

    intégration du SGS dans tous les domaines aéronautique (compagnies aériennes, aéroports, constructeur, ANSP..)
    - Rédaction politique et objectifs sécurité
    - Analyse des risques (5M, CAST, SWOT)
    - Évaluation et contrôle des risques (BOWTIE, SAFETY CUBE..)
    - Promotion de la sécurité (outils de diffusion, technique de management, animation de Comité de Sécurité)
    - Assurance de la sécurité

  • EIA CESI Angoulême

    La Couronne 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur Généraliste

  • IMA Bordeaux1

    Merignac 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnelle Maintenance des systèmes pluritechniques option maintenance aéronautique

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler

    Talence 2009 - 2011 BTS Mécanique et Automatismes Industriels

    http://www.lyceekastler.fr/
    TALLENCE - FRANCE

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler

    Talence 2006 - 2009 Bac STI Génie Electrotechnique

    : A-Level STI electrical and electric engineering with distinction ``ASSEZ BIEN''
    http://www.lyceekastler.fr/
    TALENCE - FRANCE

