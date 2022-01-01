Antoine LAFOSSE

As an aeronautical engineer specializing in safety management system (SMS), I would like to work on a position within an airline or at an EASA certified airport. Focused on human and performance, I have qualities both relational and technical (risk analysis) that I would like to be able to use to develop my full potential.



Currently working as an internship within the SGS department of the Grand Ouest Airport, I am in charge of Aeronautical Risk Management on the Pateforme de Nantes Atlantique and Saint-Nazaire Montoir.



This professional experience allows me to apply my skills in terms of security event analysis, updating of Bow Tie on pre-identified risks (using SAFETY CUBE tool) Analysis and improvement of the preventive and reactive defenses set up to combat the potential risks of each of the platforms.



In addition to this course I had the opportunity, during the Safety Committees of Nantes & Saint-Nazaire Montoir, to highlight the new Risk Mapping which is the real image of the risks on both airports with the aim To sensitize the staff as well as to guide the action plans planned or to be foreseen according to the risks most present on the platforms.







- Ref: ICAO Annexes 14 and 19, EASA Regulation (EU) No. 139/2014 - No. 376/2014, French Civil Aviation Regulations, Safety Cube



Mes compétences :

communication skills

Visual Basic for Applications

Solidworks

SAP

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Industrial Automation

IFS applications

CATIA

Airbus A380 Aircraft