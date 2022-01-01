Menu

Antoine LAZEWSKI

CLERMONT FERRAND

En résumé

GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world.

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Commerce international
Physique du solide
Physique
Management
Prospection internationale
Marketing
Communication
Prospection commerciale
Chargé d'affaires
Commerce B to B
Prospection

Entreprises

  • Greentech - Export Manager

    2016 - maintenant Activities ; manufacturer of innovative actives ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors

    Responsible for the export strategy
    Management of 37 distributors in Europe - Asia - South America = Middle East - Africa
    Visit of the distributors (40% - 50% of the time)
    Presence in the exhibitions
    Identification of key markets

  • Air Flow - Regional Sales Manager - Africa

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Activities : Industrial gas export/pressure system rental (ISO cryogenic containers and cylinders)

    - Responsible for sales of industrial and medical gases
    - Sales forecast according to the geographical area
    - Identification, qualification & validation of new business partners
    - Increasing sales according to company's objectives
    - Research of logistic lines to improve services
    - Visit of the clients in Africa (10-12 times per year)

    Spécialisations :Logistic
    International Business
    Gas Industry

  • IB Remarketing - Account Manager

    Aulnay sous bois 2012 - 2012 Activities : Broker of IT equipment, maintenance of IT parc

    - Regional Sales Manager - Eastern countries
    - Sales and purchase of IT material (storage, servers, disks)
    - Sales of services for the maintenance of IT systems
    - Development of key account (resellers, SSII, final clients...)

  • Flightserve - Chargé de prospection

    2011 - 2011 Activities : Rent of private jet for VIP and medical uses

    - Development of the client portfolio on London area
    - Identification of the clients and their needs (golf club, hotel and banks)
    - Prospecting : emailing --> phoning --> Aircraft tour --> quotation --> Sales --> Follow up

  • Rexel - Developpement Commercial

    Paris 2010 - 2010 - Développement commercial chez les artisans non-électriciens (menuisiers, plombiers…)
    - Gestion de la démarche de prospection : Création d’un fichier de prospects qualifiés (200 entreprises), appels des prospects et prises de rendez vous, suivi des comptes ouverts
    - Négociations B to B – 36 ouvertures de comptes dont 11 entreprises considérées comme clients actifs (générant un chiffre d’affaire supérieur à 1500 euros/mois)

  • Coginet - Chargé du lancement d'un nouveau produit

    2009 - 2010 Projet dans le cadre ma Licence 3 Commerce International option technico-commercial :
    Coginet-Créateur de sites internet (Vichy)
    - Etude de marché, analyse SWOT
    - Marketing direct
    - Vente B to B
    - Suivi de clientèle

  • Création d'une entreprise - Chef d'entreprise

    2009 - 2009 - Chef d’entreprise – choix d’un positionnement haut de gamme et d’un circuit de distribution court
    - Création d’un portefeuille fournisseurs répondant à mes exigences techniques (qualité, livraison, quantité)
    - Management de deux employés
    - Vente aux particuliers autour du concept de fruits ramassés mûrs
    - Atteinte des objectifs : création d’une entreprise rentable en quelques mois, engouement des clients pour le concept innovant

Formations

  • University Of Oklahoma (Norman, Ok)

    Norman, Ok 2011 - 2012 Master's degree

  • Université Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2009 - 2011 Commerce et Communication

    Commerce International Option Technico-Commercial

  • Université Blaise Pascal

    Aubiere 2007 - 2009 Mécanique et Physique des solides

    Physique et Ingénierie

Réseau