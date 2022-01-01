Antoine LAZEWSKI

GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Commerce international

Physique du solide

Physique

Management

Prospection internationale

Marketing

Communication

Prospection commerciale

Chargé d'affaires

Commerce B to B

Prospection