Antoine LAZEWSKI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clermont-Ferrand dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world.
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Commerce international
Physique du solide
Physique
Management
Prospection internationale
Marketing
Communication
Prospection commerciale
Chargé d'affaires
Commerce B to B
Prospection