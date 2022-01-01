Antoine LE BART

Mes compétences :
Achats
Achats projet
acheteur
Buyer
Buying
gaz
International
Petrol
Purchasing
Entreprises
Degrémont - SUEZ group
- Project Buyer
2008 - maintenantI am local buyer on a project of a waste water treatment station construction in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
PLASTIC OMNIUM
- Raw Material Purchaser (resins, additives and colorants)
Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2008In the Environmental division of Plastic Omnium
- Project Purchasing : Sourcing and invitation to tender (transparent waste basket project),
- Family Purchasing : Sélection and autonomous negociation with colorants and additives suppliers,
- Drafting of the contract reviews,
- Following of the supplier quality,
- Key user SAP and ABF (Assainissement Base Fournisseur) project chief.
PEUGEOT
- Media Strategists Assistant
Paris2006 - maintenantService responsible of the Advertising Space Purchasing
6 month trainning
- Checking and analyze the communication financial assessments of the subsidiaries,
- Advising the subsidiaries for the development of the media plans,
- Invitation to tender on the advertising agencies and evaluation of the provider.
LA BOUTIQUE DE L'IMMOBILIER
- Negociator
2004 - maintenantReal Estate Agency covering Paris
3 month trainning
- Prospection of goods to rent or sell and drafting of estimates for the customers
- Rental and sale of apartments
- Rental administration
1001 LISTES
- Product Chief Assistant
2003 - maintenantCompany of multi-shops wedding lists on Internet.
3 month trainning
- Relations with the suppliers to get the informations
- Selection and storing of the products on the Internet site (pictures and descriptions)
- Actualisation of the prices