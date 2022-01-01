Menu

Antoine LE BART

DUBAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats
Achats projet
acheteur
Buyer
Buying
gaz
International
Petrol
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • Degrémont - SUEZ group - Project Buyer

    2008 - maintenant I am local buyer on a project of a waste water treatment station construction in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

  • PLASTIC OMNIUM - Raw Material Purchaser (resins, additives and colorants)

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2008 In the Environmental division of Plastic Omnium

    - Project Purchasing : Sourcing and invitation to tender (transparent waste basket project),
    - Family Purchasing : Sélection and autonomous negociation with colorants and additives suppliers,
    - Drafting of the contract reviews,
    - Following of the supplier quality,
    - Key user SAP and ABF (Assainissement Base Fournisseur) project chief.

  • PEUGEOT - Media Strategists Assistant

    Paris 2006 - maintenant Service responsible of the Advertising Space Purchasing

    6 month trainning
    - Checking and analyze the communication financial assessments of the subsidiaries,
    - Advising the subsidiaries for the development of the media plans,
    - Invitation to tender on the advertising agencies and evaluation of the provider.

  • LA BOUTIQUE DE L'IMMOBILIER - Negociator

    2004 - maintenant Real Estate Agency covering Paris

    3 month trainning
    - Prospection of goods to rent or sell and drafting of estimates for the customers
    - Rental and sale of apartments
    - Rental administration

  • 1001 LISTES - Product Chief Assistant

    2003 - maintenant Company of multi-shops wedding lists on Internet.

    3 month trainning
    - Relations with the suppliers to get the informations
    - Selection and storing of the products on the Internet site (pictures and descriptions)
    - Actualisation of the prices

