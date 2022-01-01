Menu

Antoine LE BARS

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Accounting
Project management
IFRS
Banking & Capital Market
Contrôle interne
Banque
Finance

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young - Auditor

    Courbevoie 2008 - maintenant I worked at E&Y as trainee during 10 months from September 2008 to June 2009. At the end of my internship, they engaged me as Auditor.
    I performed the audit of several big companies in the financial sectors.
    I developped my knowledges and my skills in international norms of accouting, relationship with the clients, rigour, work in team and management of stress.

  • Banque CIC - Management Control

    Paris 2006 - 2006 I was employed as trainee during 4 months in the department Management Control at CIC Banque CIO in Nantes.
    I was in charge of the preparation of the budget for the following year.

