Antoine LE BARS

Mes compétences :
Audit
Accounting
Project management
IFRS
Banking & Capital Market
Contrôle interne
Banque
Finance
Entreprises
Ernst & Young
- Auditor
Courbevoie2008 - maintenantI worked at E&Y as trainee during 10 months from September 2008 to June 2009. At the end of my internship, they engaged me as Auditor.
I performed the audit of several big companies in the financial sectors.
I developped my knowledges and my skills in international norms of accouting, relationship with the clients, rigour, work in team and management of stress.
Banque CIC
- Management Control
Paris2006 - 2006I was employed as trainee during 4 months in the department Management Control at CIC Banque CIO in Nantes.
I was in charge of the preparation of the budget for the following year.