Antoine LE RUYET

En résumé

Enthusiastic, open-minded & goal-driven professional,
Keen to develop an experience in a challenging, cosmopolitan and creative environment.

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Brand Management
Business
China
English
Events
Export
Fashion
International
International business
International Marketing
Management
Marketing
Marketing International
Product Management
Recrutement
Sales
Spanish
Sports
Vente
Développement commercial
Industrie
International business development
Gestion de produit
Sport
B2B
Communication
Mode
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • France Invendus (NOZ Group, european leader of clearance goods) - Marketing project manager

    2015 - 2016 Responsibilities : Manage the purchase/marketing department for wholesale markets. Management: 6 people

    . Supervise purchasing (value: 2 millions €) & promotion of goods = increase of turnover by 50%
    . Define purchasing/marketing strategy per family of products
    . Create management tools : KPI, various reporting, indicative agenda, target-based commission system
    . Recruit 3 co-workers : sorting CVs, meetings, integration and training and follow-up
    . Organise and participate to international exhibitions (Germany, France) : return on investment = + 1 500%
    . Strategic meetings to other company departments (15 meetings achieved, 15-20 people)
    . Optimise sales tools : online survey system, update product sheet format

  • Erlab - Export Sales Manager

    2013 - 2015 Regions covered : Asia (exc. China), Africa, Middle East, Oceania & South America Responsibilities: manage & develop a network of 20 contracted dealers worldwide + manage diverse enquiries

    . Sales and technical training, abroad and in China (30 training sessions, up to 1 week long)
    . Marketing support adapted to each dealer: leaflets/catalogues, website improvement, exhibition organising
    . Coordinate actions with all departments (production, marketing, accounting, applications laboratory…)
    . Perform conferences about safety issues in a chemistry lab (10 conferences achieved, 10-50 people)
    . Attend international exhibitions: China, India, Japan, Thailand, UAE, etc.
    . End-user visits with dealers (products suitability, advices on chemical applications…)
    . Sales administration (quotations, projects follow-up, order confirmations)
    . Educate end-users/dealers/public on company culture, rules and procedures.

  • Le Saleya French Bistro - Manager

    2012 - 2013 Responsibilities: ensure optimal functioning at every level + achieve great customer satisfaction

    Coordinated actions between marketing department, kitchen and dining room
    . Team management and motivation, working hours scheduling
    . Controlled food and wine inventory to ensure optimal profitability
    . Marketing: actively involved in creating content of menus, flyers ; promotions and events management
    . Business development : ensured guest satisfaction to get repeated business
    . Daily operations : waiter and barman tasks, customer service, litigation management

  • DeVere Group - International Consultant

    BLAGNAC 2012 - 2012 Advising expats in order to make sure they maximise their financial potential.

  • SPL - Area Sales Manager,Southern Half of the United Kingdom

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 Region covered: southern half of the United Kingdom (yearly turnover approx. 250K Euros)
    Responsibilities: developing existing accounts + creating new business; B to B only

    . Sales visits (50%): promoted the company and its brands to clients & prospects
    . Trained distributors & work colleagues on products, procedures, etc. (over 200 training meetings)
    . Marketing actions: translated catalogues & flyers; created and managed e-marketing campaigns
    . Promotional activities: advertising campaigns with clients, exhibitions and trade shows
    . Safety audits; litigation management; after-sales service; product repairing; expertise on faulty products
    . Other activities: stock management; goods despatch, quotation follow-up, basic accounting & supplier management

  • Newman SA - Export Sales Assistant

    2009 - 2009 Responsibilities: sales administration and prospecting

    . Liaised with and advised customers by telephone or emails, processed and invoiced sales orders
    . Assisted with stock taking and restocking, managed deliveries, accounting
    . Prospecting: created a new sales brochure and a prospects database

  • GO énergies - Independent Sales Representative

    2009 - 2009 - Visited potential customers (B to C, B to B)
    - Promoted the company by attending local shows
    - Prospecting (phoning, e-mailing and mailing)

  • S.P.A. (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) - Cleaner

    2008 - 2008 Cleaner

  • ESIAME - Communications manager

    2007 - 2007 Promoted the school to potential students

    - Managed potential customers (1000 contacts): e-mailing, phoning and mailing
    - Events organisation (bookings, itinerary) and promotional actions in student forums and schools

  • Bar-tabac-crêperie Chez Lucien - Barman and waiter : summer job, from June to August.

    2005 - 2007 Barman and waiter in a bar and crepe restaurant

Formations

  • ESIAME

    Cholet 2006 - 2009 Bachelor’s degree in International Business

    International Business - Help University College (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) - One semester of studying abroad

  • Lycée Fernand Renaudeau

    Cholet 2003 - 2006 Baccalaureate (Economics and Social Studies)

Réseau