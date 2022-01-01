Antoine LE RUYET

-
France Invendus (NOZ Group, european leader of clearance goods)
- Marketing project manager
2015 - 2016
Responsibilities : Manage the purchase/marketing department for wholesale markets. Management: 6 people
. Supervise purchasing (value: 2 millions €) & promotion of goods = increase of turnover by 50%
. Define purchasing/marketing strategy per family of products
. Create management tools : KPI, various reporting, indicative agenda, target-based commission system
. Recruit 3 co-workers : sorting CVs, meetings, integration and training and follow-up
. Organise and participate to international exhibitions (Germany, France) : return on investment = + 1 500%
. Strategic meetings to other company departments (15 meetings achieved, 15-20 people)
. Optimise sales tools : online survey system, update product sheet format
-
Erlab
- Export Sales Manager
2013 - 2015
Regions covered : Asia (exc. China), Africa, Middle East, Oceania & South America Responsibilities: manage & develop a network of 20 contracted dealers worldwide + manage diverse enquiries
. Sales and technical training, abroad and in China (30 training sessions, up to 1 week long)
. Marketing support adapted to each dealer: leaflets/catalogues, website improvement, exhibition organising
. Coordinate actions with all departments (production, marketing, accounting, applications laboratory…)
. Perform conferences about safety issues in a chemistry lab (10 conferences achieved, 10-50 people)
. Attend international exhibitions: China, India, Japan, Thailand, UAE, etc.
. End-user visits with dealers (products suitability, advices on chemical applications…)
. Sales administration (quotations, projects follow-up, order confirmations)
. Educate end-users/dealers/public on company culture, rules and procedures.
-
Le Saleya French Bistro
- Manager
2012 - 2013
Responsibilities: ensure optimal functioning at every level + achieve great customer satisfaction
Coordinated actions between marketing department, kitchen and dining room
. Team management and motivation, working hours scheduling
. Controlled food and wine inventory to ensure optimal profitability
. Marketing: actively involved in creating content of menus, flyers ; promotions and events management
. Business development : ensured guest satisfaction to get repeated business
. Daily operations : waiter and barman tasks, customer service, litigation management
-
DeVere Group
- International Consultant
BLAGNAC
2012 - 2012
Advising expats in order to make sure they maximise their financial potential.
-
SPL
- Area Sales Manager,Southern Half of the United Kingdom
Lyon
2010 - 2012
Region covered: southern half of the United Kingdom (yearly turnover approx. 250K Euros)
Responsibilities: developing existing accounts + creating new business; B to B only
. Sales visits (50%): promoted the company and its brands to clients & prospects
. Trained distributors & work colleagues on products, procedures, etc. (over 200 training meetings)
. Marketing actions: translated catalogues & flyers; created and managed e-marketing campaigns
. Promotional activities: advertising campaigns with clients, exhibitions and trade shows
. Safety audits; litigation management; after-sales service; product repairing; expertise on faulty products
. Other activities: stock management; goods despatch, quotation follow-up, basic accounting & supplier management
-
Newman SA
- Export Sales Assistant
2009 - 2009
Responsibilities: sales administration and prospecting
. Liaised with and advised customers by telephone or emails, processed and invoiced sales orders
. Assisted with stock taking and restocking, managed deliveries, accounting
. Prospecting: created a new sales brochure and a prospects database
-
GO énergies
- Independent Sales Representative
2009 - 2009
- Visited potential customers (B to C, B to B)
- Promoted the company by attending local shows
- Prospecting (phoning, e-mailing and mailing)
-
S.P.A. (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)
- Cleaner
2008 - 2008
Cleaner
-
ESIAME
- Communications manager
2007 - 2007
Promoted the school to potential students
- Managed potential customers (1000 contacts): e-mailing, phoning and mailing
- Events organisation (bookings, itinerary) and promotional actions in student forums and schools
-
Bar-tabac-crêperie Chez Lucien
- Barman and waiter : summer job, from June to August.
2005 - 2007
Barman and waiter in a bar and crepe restaurant