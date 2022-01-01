Menu

Antoine MAGNAN

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Antoine Magnan is a french SEO consultant.

In 2010, Antoine Magnan co-founded Anthom Services Ltd, an import - export company based in Bangkok, Thailand.

In 2013, Antoine has created Axium Web Ltd, a full web services agency based in Hong Kong and Bangkok, Thailand.

Full time SEO for his websites and his customers websites since 2008, Antoine provides high quality SEO Services (Full SEO campaigns, on-page SEO audits, quality & high scale linkbuilding campaigns, SEO consulting) to his customers all over the world.

You can contact Antoine Magnan at antoine@axium-services.com.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Banque
Conseil
Dédouanement
Export
Import
Import Export
Logistique
Sourcing
Trading
Transitaire

Entreprises

  • INEUM CONSULTING - Senior Consultant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine maintenant

  • STOR SOLUTIONS - Consultant / Commercial

    SAINT-DENIS maintenant

  • KPMG AUDIT - Auditeur

    Courbevoie maintenant

Formations

Réseau