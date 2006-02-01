Menu

En résumé

Antoine Mathieu, 36 ans, Plérin.
Chef du service Habitat & Renouvellement urbain à Guingamp-Paimpol Agglomération (22)

DOMAINES D’ACTIVITÉ : Aménagement de l'espace, Habitat, Urbanisme prévisionnel/opérationnel, Politiques territoriales ..

Mes compétences :
Chargé d'études
Environnement
FAISABILITE
Foncier
Mobilité
Pdu
PLU
Politique
Prospective
SCOT
SIG
Transport
Urbanisme
Urbaniste
Ingénierie
Adobe Photoshop
Autocad
GIMP
Internet
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Word
SQL
SketchUp
Sphinx Software

Entreprises

  • Guingamp-Paimpol Agglomération - Chef de projet

    2017 - 2019 en charge des opérations de Renouvellement urbain & des politiques de l'habitat pour l'agglomération

  • Guingamp Paimpol Agglomération - Chef du service Habitat & Renouvellement urbain

    2017 - maintenant Chef du service Habitat & renouvellement urbain. En charge de la politique locale de l'habitat sur une agglomération de 57 communes. Développement de partenariats avec les acteurs publics et privés, définition et suivi PLUi/PLH, programmation et suivi des opérations de logement, aides à la réhabilitation, accession à la propriété, revitalisation des centres...

  • Guingamp Communauté (EPCI) - Chef de projet

    2015 - 2016 Chef de projet Aménagement, Habitat, Développement économique pour le centre-ville

  • Guingamp Communauté - Chef de projet

    2015 - 2017

  • Guingamp Communauté (EPCI) - Chargé de mission Aménagement/Habitat

    2011 - 2015 - pilotage et suivi PLH
    - coordination politiques de planification (urbanisme/aménagement : PLU, SCOT... habitat/logement : SDAGV, PDALPD, PDLHI... autres : SRCAE...)
    - suivi observatoire de l'habitat et du foncier
    - suivi plan d'action foncière, conventionnements EPF
    - pilotage études ZAC, réhabilitation CTE, dossier ZDE, études GDV, développement EnR...javascript:void(0);
    - coordination et suivi politiques d'aide à l'habitat : logement social (LLS, PSLA...), renouvellement urbain/réhabilitation (suivi PRU, suivi études pré-opérationnelles OPAH-RU, suivi opérationnel : OPAH et OPAH-copros)
    - mise en place et pilotage comité local LHI
    - pilotage CIAPH (accessibilité) : charte ERP, procédures PAVE, SDA...

  • Guingamp Communauté - Chargé de mission Habitat

    2010 - 2011 Mise en place et suivi de l'Observatoire de l'Habitat
    Suivi du Programme Local de l'Habitat (PLH)
    Pilotage de la commission accessibilité (CIAPH)
    Maintenance SIG (système d'information géographique)

  • Guingamp Communauté - Chargé de mission Aménagement-Habitat

    2010 - 2015

  • Freyssinet - St Brieuc - ASEN

    2009 - 2009 En charge de la surveillance de 30 à 60 internes. Préparation en parallèle du concours d'ingénieur territorial

  • CAUE22 - Stagiare

    2008 - 2008 Conseil d'Architecture, d'Urbanisme et d'Environnement des Côtes d'Armor (stage 6 mois)

  • CAUE22 conseil d'architecture, d'urbanisme et d'environnement - Conseiller/AMO au CAUE22 (stage)

    2008 - 2008 Prospective territoriale
    Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage (AMO collectivités locales)
    Etudes socio-économiques
    Etudes de secteur
    Mobilisation de financements
    Critérisation d'options d'aménagement pour éligibilité à subventions de type Ecofaur. Recherche de solutions d'aménagement dans une démarche de développement durable (HQE, PassivHaus,...)

  • ville de Langueux - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 Mairie de Langueux - Service Aménagement/Urbanisme (stage 4 mois)

  • Mairie de Langueux (22) - Service Urbanisme (stage)

    2007 - 2007 Diagnostic fonctionnel et paysager du centre-ville
    Rédaction d'un rapport de présentation
    Prescriptions/préconisations d'aménagement en vue d'un cahier des charges relatif à un marché de définition

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne - Licence « Aménagement de l'Espace » - Saint Brieuc

    Saint-Brieuc 2005 - 2006

  • Etablissement Freyssinet Saint Brieuc - ASEN

    2003 - 2006 Encadrement de 30 jusqu'à 60 pers.
    ►Formation

    2006-2008 Master 2 « Aménagement de l'Espace » spécialité « Etudes Urbaines » - Rennes

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne - Deug de Géographie

    Saint-Brieuc 2003 - 2005

  • INSA Rennes avec le statut sportif de haut - Etudiant SHN

    2001 - 2003

Formations

