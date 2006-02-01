RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Antoine Mathieu, 36 ans, Plérin.
Chef du service Habitat & Renouvellement urbain à Guingamp-Paimpol Agglomération (22)
DOMAINES D’ACTIVITÉ : Aménagement de l'espace, Habitat, Urbanisme prévisionnel/opérationnel, Politiques territoriales ..
Mes compétences :
Chargé d'études
Environnement
FAISABILITE
Foncier
Mobilité
Pdu
PLU
Politique
Prospective
SCOT
SIG
Transport
Urbanisme
Urbaniste
Ingénierie
Adobe Photoshop
Autocad
GIMP
Internet
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Word
SQL
SketchUp
Sphinx Software