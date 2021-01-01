Antoine TRILLOT

-
SOLVAY
- Group Business Controller
Contrôle de gestion | Bruxelles
2018 - maintenant
Part of group corporate controlling function, in charge of supervising business performances (8 BU out of 10 at Solvay), leading finance management cycle, working capital optimization and capex allocation for both monthly results analysis and forecasts (budget and roadmap)
Acting with leadership to support group strategy, optimize performances and process.
Main activities
- Excom dashboard (comments and analysis) and monthly discussion with excom members on BU performances
- Business performance review: Monthly rolling forecast, Budget and Yearly re-forecast
- Strategic mid term plan (5 years plans)
- Finance challenge on all investments above 7M€ (M&A and Capex)
- Cash optimization and forecasts
- strong interaction with investor relations for Q earnings), treasury department (factoring), and consolidation team (complex contracts, IFRS, impairment tests…)
- project management : costs competitiveness, industrial footprint optimization, WC KPI harmonisation, ZBB
-
Solvay
- WW Business controller - BU Polyamide and Intermediates
Finance | Lyon (69000)
2015 - 2018
To provide financial support to the BU business activities and BU’s growth projects, to act as the liaison between the BU and shared services and Corporate Finance, and to guarantee compliance with and the application of standards and procedures defined by Corporate Finance
- BU Sales : 700M€ in 2016
- 5 years plans
- Rolling forecast
- Management reports, comments and analysis.
- Transfer Pricing
- Revenues, cash flow and cost control
- Financial studies for strategic business projects (mergers and
acquisitions, investment…).
- Specific advice and information.
-
Solvay
- Project Controller - BU Polyamide and Intermediates
Lyon (69000)
2015 - 2015
-To assist the financial team and the operations in defining, implementing, and driving projects to success.
-To elaborate the BU roadmap with the strategic and marketing department
- Key player in the implementation & follow up of competitivity & cash improvement plans together with the operations project managers.
-
Solvay
- Regional credit manager
lyon
2013 - 2015
Financial analysis / Team management / Customer Credit risk Policy / Accounting / Treasury / Controlling / Working capital management / Project management / Credit insurance
Missions:
- Responsible of 1000 M€ receivables (EMEA perimeter)
- WW coordinator of 11 Global Business Units (GBU)
- Implementation of the new Credit Management policy to all GBUs
- Make a success of the integration
- Team management: 9 Credit managers + 8 Credit analysts + 10 cash collectors
- Project Management : Cash management optimization, Invoice to cash flow, Credit policy
-
Solvay
- Project manager : Cash Mgt Optimization & integration
Lyon (69000)
2012 - 2013
- Membre du PMO pour le projet visant à redéfinir la gestion et optimisation du cash du groupe Solvay
- spécialiste du processus "Invoice to Cash”
- rédaction des nouveaux processus et formations des équipes utilisatrices
- communication et promotion du nouveau processus aux business units directors and finance directors
-
Solvay
- CREDIT MANAGER EMEA - Rhodia Cluster
Paris
2007 - 2013
Missions
•Management d'une équipe de 12 personnes composée de Credit analysts et chargés de recouvrement
•L’évaluation et la sécurisation du risque client de 6 global business units Rhodia (GBU). 300MEUR d'encours client
•La Sensibilisation, l’Animation, la Communication sur l’amélioration du découvert clients auprès des équipes commerciales
•Pilotage du cash : responsable du recouvrement des créances clients et proposer des solutions d'amérlioration du cash
•Gestion des créances contentieuse
•Reporting
•Gestion de projets: informatiques, opitmisations des flux, organisation
Réalisations
Centralisation de l'équipe Credit Management Europe à Lyon
Développement des compétences : pôle d'expertise Credit Mangement
Taux d'échus de 3%
Réduction du DSO client sur chaque GBU
mise en place d'un modèle d'assurance innovant
Création de comité credit avec les GBU
Création d'un outil de scoring interne
-
ATRADIUS
- Analyste Crédit
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2007
Analyse credit au sein de l'assureur credit ATRADIUS
•Responsable de l'analyse financiere et du suivi risque d'une portefeuille de 800 sociétés. Délégation individuelle de 1,5MEUR
•Spécialisur les secteurs : chimie, agroalimentaire et textile
•Responsable de quelques Key accounts
-
GRANDS MOULINS DE PARIS
- CREDIT MANAGER
IVRY SUR SEINE
2002 - 2005
Création et déploiement de l’outil IT Credit Management
Gestion du risque client, analyse financière, assurance credit
Analyse financière pour octroyer des prêts aux clients boulangers
Réalisation: création d’une nouvelle procédure credit management pour le groupe, réduction des litiges et retards de paiement, meilleure connaissance des 5000 clients (boulangerie, industrie boulangerie, meunerie)
-
CREDIT AGRICOLE INDOSUEZ
- Analyste fusion acquisition
Montrouge
2001 - 2001
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS IN MERGER & ACQUISITION
•Screening of potential targets and sector-based Studies.
•Valuation of companies (stock-exchange comparable, Discounted Cash Flow)
•Sector: cosmetics and cookies factory…
-
CAISSE D EPARGNE
- Chargé d'affaires
1999 - 1999
Financial Analysis
Customer relationship