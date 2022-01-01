Armand GUILLEMOTEAU

JVK Group has 3 liaison offices around the world in order to liaise at best between our agents/partners locally and our network of 35+ offices accross Asia & Pacific regions.



JVK European/African & Middle east Liaison Office (based in France) is one of them & ensures flawless communication on various aspects such as business relationships strategy, pricing, customs rules & regulations, general destination knowledge, etc/



JVK Liaison Offices do not have any operations locally (ie in Europe), these offices are designed as a continuous support to our agents & partners only, positioning ourselfs as an added value/a comparative advantage and not a competitor.



