Armand TAÏEB

PARIS

En résumé

Thanks for visiting my profile, please find below my skills.

7 years in Online Data Marketing:
CRM, Ecommerce, Business Intelligence, Data Management, Big Data & Cloud computing.

Strong believer in a connected world of Data.


E-BUSINESS & ONLINE MARKETING
Developing new way to sell products and share right insights about analytical strategy of investment.
Using analytics and statistical methods through data to identify opportunities for our clients to operate more efficiently.
Work with Engineers, Product Managers, Sales Associates and Marketing teams to adjust Service's practices according to our findings.

Brand Strategy, Data Analysis, Media Strategy.

Project Management:
Creative brief, Client & Consumer relationship, Campaigns Optimizations, Advertising strategies.

Social Media :
Building Network to share passions (Video Games & Automotive), involve people in online & offline communities.

Tools : Data Management Platform, Tag Manager, Analytics, Adserver, Merchandiser, Feed Managera

Mes compétences :
Affiliation
E-Marketing
Omniture / xiti
E-commerce
Travel

Entreprises

  • Eulerian Technologies - Responsable Offres & Services

    2015 - maintenant - Define services to improve adoption of our CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM
    - Share with our clients about DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM Use-cases
    - Set-up action plans to help our clients in the use of every side of our solutions.
    Working with Operations, Commercial and Marketing Teams.

  • Eulerian Technologies - Business Unit Manager

    2013 - 2016 - Technical pre-sales, product implementation and training,
    - Troubleshooting and resolving complex Tracking issues directly for our clients. Identify delays, budget or technical quality concerns.
    - Collecting customer requirements, providing guidance on useful fonction and applying technology  and product knowledge to address customer's business and technology needs.
    - Take responsibility for the overall success of the technical and operational relationships with the client.
    - Finding custom solution for our clients.

    Working on Eulerian Suite: Eulerian Analytics, Eulerian Tag Master, Eulerian Media, Eulerian Merchandiser.

  • Public-Idées - Account Manager Travel

    2012 - 2013 Objectif: Développer les ventes en ligne de marques Travel.
    - Suivre les performances des affiliés en étant force de proposition pour optimiser les mises en avant de mon portefeuille d'annonceur.
    - Elaborer des modèles économiques toujours plus innovants pour garantir la rentabilité des annonceurs et des affiliés.
    - Proposer de nouveaux leviers pour augmenter les volumes de ventes (veille technologique)

  • SFR - Chef de projet e-marketing pour la boutique en ligne

    2009 - 2011 Objectif : Développer l’audience et les ventes avec une logique e-commerce

    - Analyser la performance des leviers e-marketing (taux de clics et taux de transformation) et mise en place d’actions pour optimiser le ROI des campagnes
    - Piloter la production des créations publicitaires (supports web et annonces presse)
    - Amélioration de l’ergonomie et de l’efficacité du moteur de recherche interne
    - Mise en place de stratégies E-CRM pour augmenter l’efficacité des campagnes
    - Interface avec les business-units pour établir des plans de communications on-line

    Résultats: Hausse de l’audience de la boutique en ligne (11M de VU en Juillet 2011) et des ventes en ligne (15% des ventes SFR réalisées par la boutique en ligne)

  • Microsoft - Microsoft student partner

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2007 - 2011 Objectif : Développer l’intérêt des étudiants autour des technologies Microsoft

    - Renforcer mes compétences sur Office, Windows et Sharepoint par le biais de formations
    - Bénéficier d’un soutien matériel pour organiser des événements sur mon campus.
    - Mise en place de blogs événementiels pour la cible étudiante

    Résultats: Contribution au lancement d’Office 2007, Office 2010

    Site officiel : www.student-partners.com un réseau de 1445 étudiants à travers le monde.

  • Edelman/Heaven/xbox - Webmaster indépendant

    2004 - 2006 Objectif : Créer un site spécialisé autour de la Xbox

    - Rédaction d’articles et de tests en rapport avec l’actualité Xbox
    - Mise en place d’une stratégie de monétisation (espaces publicitaires et contenus)

    Résultats : Intégration du site à la stratégie web des agences de Microsoft (Heaven et Edelman)

