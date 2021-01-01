Arnaud BATHELIER

-
Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Senior Account Director
Commercial | Lille (59000)
2021 - maintenant
Offerings:
Early development services from pre-clinical to phase II clinical supply services of oral drugs, such as tablets, capsules, Softgel, powder in capsule, powder in bottles... early development in liquid dosage forms.
Solubility enhancement solutions with enabling technologies, such as spray-drying, hot-melt-extrusion, lipidic formulation, co-micronisation...
Orphan Drug development from early stage to commercial supply, for global markets.
Services from facilities located in Europe, UK and the USA
Markets: biotech to pharmaceutical companies within Europe and Mediterranean countries.
Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Account Director, Continental Europe and Japan, Lille (France)
2016 - maintenant
Working with the R&D and formulation teams in the global Catalent network (EU/US/Japan), I am managing key accounts and business development across Europe, middle-east and Japan markets for the following services:
- Pre-clinical development,
- Formulation development (solid, liquid, inhalation…)
- Optiform Solution Suite, a new integrated solution for the formulation of poorly soluble molecule in development,
- Particle size engineering (milling, micronisation, spray drying, co-micronisation....),
- Analytical Laboratory Services,
- Clinical Manufacturing…
Micron Technologies
- Reponsable Commerciale Europe / Business Development Manager, Lille (France)/Dartford (Royaume-Uni)
2008 - 2016
Responsable des activités commerciales pour l'Europe, Israël et Japon
Développment nouveaux marchés
Gestion portefeuille client Grands Comptes clefs
Responsable nouveaux projets
Air Products
- Responsable Marketing France, Paris (France)
Trexlertown
2006 - 2008
Marketing: Lead generation Specialist Management, Marketing campaign management for all areas (20 campaigns/year), New Products marketing Lauch, Partnership dévelopment...
Communications: French website development owner, Exhibition, Business Exchange, Congress organisations, Customer day organisations....
Air Products
- Ingénieur d'affaires, Maurepas (France)
Trexlertown
2002 - 2006
Prospection and food market developement North and East France, Customer account manager, Partnership / Network development, Teamwork improvment with other departments, New technical offerings...
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
- Marketing associate, Hersham (Royaume-Uni)
2001 - 2002
On-line training manual Publication, New European offerings in food and metals markets, Market Research Communication, Coordination with sales and engineering local teams, brochures development, Internal website development, Exhibition organisation...