Menu

Arnaud BATHELIER

  • Senior Account Director
  • Catalent Pharma Solutions
  • Senior Account Director

Lille

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Management commercial
Management de projets
Management
Marketing
Sales
GMP
Pharmacie
Commercial
Granulométrie
BPF
Industrie

Entreprises

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions - Senior Account Director

    Commercial | Lille (59000) 2021 - maintenant Offerings:
    Early development services from pre-clinical to phase II clinical supply services of oral drugs, such as tablets, capsules, Softgel, powder in capsule, powder in bottles... early development in liquid dosage forms.
    Solubility enhancement solutions with enabling technologies, such as spray-drying, hot-melt-extrusion, lipidic formulation, co-micronisation...
    Orphan Drug development from early stage to commercial supply, for global markets.
    Services from facilities located in Europe, UK and the USA
    Markets: biotech to pharmaceutical companies within Europe and Mediterranean countries.

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions - Account Director, Continental Europe and Japan, Lille (France)

    2016 - maintenant Working with the R&D and formulation teams in the global Catalent network (EU/US/Japan), I am managing key accounts and business development across Europe, middle-east and Japan markets for the following services:
    - Pre-clinical development,
    - Formulation development (solid, liquid, inhalation…)
    - Optiform Solution Suite, a new integrated solution for the formulation of poorly soluble molecule in development,
    - Particle size engineering (milling, micronisation, spray drying, co-micronisation....),
    - Analytical Laboratory Services,
    - Clinical Manufacturing…

  • Micron Technologies - Reponsable Commerciale Europe / Business Development Manager, Lille (France)/Dartford (Royaume-Uni)

    2008 - 2016 Responsable des activités commerciales pour l'Europe, Israël et Japon
    Développment nouveaux marchés
    Gestion portefeuille client Grands Comptes clefs
    Responsable nouveaux projets

  • Air Products - Responsable Marketing France, Paris (France)

    Trexlertown 2006 - 2008 Marketing: Lead generation Specialist Management, Marketing campaign management for all areas (20 campaigns/year), New Products marketing Lauch, Partnership dévelopment...
    Communications: French website development owner, Exhibition, Business Exchange, Congress organisations, Customer day organisations....

  • Air Products - Ingénieur d'affaires, Maurepas (France)

    Trexlertown 2002 - 2006 Prospection and food market developement North and East France, Customer account manager, Partnership / Network development, Teamwork improvment with other departments, New technical offerings...

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc - Marketing associate, Hersham (Royaume-Uni)

    2001 - 2002 On-line training manual Publication, New European offerings in food and metals markets, Market Research Communication, Coordination with sales and engineering local teams, brochures development, Internal website development, Exhibition organisation...

Formations

Réseau