Arnaud BERTRANDE

BORDEAUX

PUBLICATIONS

2017 B&W Minimalism - Interview
2016 Ebook - B&w Landscape Companion- Interview
2016 Couverture du nouvel Obs
2016 ARTICLE – Dodo « 5 photographes français talentueux »
2015 ARTICLE – ND Magazine - Interview sur mes séries en Noir et Blanc
2015 ARTICLE – Phototrend - Article dans la catégorie « inspiration »
2015 ARTICLE – Gracian Magazine – N°24 Interview autour de mon travail artistique
2015 Adore Noir Magazine – N° 24 Black & White Fine ART Photography - Série « Histoire d’Ô »
2015 ARTICLE – Dodo - Série « Histoire d’Ô »
2014 ARTICLE – Dodo - Série « Dark City »
2014 Hacid Mag - Masters Of Landscape : N°18 Série « Histoire d’Ô »
2013 Lovinpix - Interview sur ma série « Histoire d’Ô »
2013 Magazine « Photographe » - Artistes Contemporains
2013 The D-Photo - Interview autour de la pose longue en N&B
2013 Image & Nature
Série HISTOIRE D’Ô
2013 Photographe N°4
2013 Publication B&W Long Exposure
The D-Photo
Série HISTOIRE D’Ô
2012 Long Exposure Photography - Interview by Andrew S Gibson
2012 Compétence Photo N°26
2011 BLUR Magazine – Edition 21 - Série HISTOIRE D’Ô
2011 MAYOZ – Mayoz sponsorise ses artistes
2009 Compétence Photo “La vie est belle”
Lovers of St-Valentin
2008 Compétence Photo “Sélection du web” Golf Reflection


EXPOSITIONS

2015 La Réole - 33 - Festival photo
2014 Coutras - 33 - Médiathèque
2014 St-Denis de Pile - 33 - Festival Photo
2014 Bilbao - Galerie Photogallery20
2013 Nice - 06 - Galerie Area
2013 Bordeaux - 33 - BU
2012 Bordeaux - 33 - CCAS de Bordeaux
Série HISTOIRE D’Ô
2012 St-Denis de Pile - 33 - Maison de l’Isle
Série HISTOIRE D’Ô
2011 Gradignan - 33 - Musée de Sonneville
Série HISTOIRE D’Ô



CONCOURS

2012 Lauréat du concours Compétence Photo “Histoire de Famille”
Family Of Cuba - Exposition salon de la photo à Paris
2012 1er du concours Mayoz
Fly in another world
2011 3ième du concours Mayoz
Suspendu dans le temps
2011 4ième du concours Mayoz
Incisif
2011 2nd du concours Mayoz
Pause café
2010 Prix spécial “Darqroom” Lost III
Exposition salon de la photo à Paris

  • AB I Photography - Photographe

    2010 - maintenant Auteur, Photographe à Bordeaux je me suis lancé dans la photographie il y a plus de six ans.
    J’ai appris à utiliser un appareil photo en m’aidant du web, de revues, de livres et surtout en pratiquant. Je n’ai pas de formation diplômante ce qui fait de moi un “autodidacte”.
    Ce “statut” ne m’a pas empêché de travailler et de me faire plaisir avec la photographie. Avant de penser “professionnel” j’ai d’abord expérimenté une pratique plus personnelle.
    J’ai développé la technique de la pose longue à travers différentes séries : Histoire d’ô, Dark City et Mystery qui ont donné lieu à des expositions, des publications et des interviews.


    Tout en poursuivant dans cette voie, je développe depuis quelques années un travail axé sur le reportage entreprise. Je me suis spécialisé dans l’événementiel, l’architecture et la communication.


    Si vous souhaitez un souvenir en images pour un événement ponctuel ou régulier, ou bien encore communiquer en mettant en avant un bien, mon expérience et mon professionnalisme seront une plus-value à vos projets.
    A l’écoute de vos besoins, je saurai réaliser sur mesure votre reportage.

    www.abertrande.com

