Arnaud GARRIGUES

Marly-le-Roi

En résumé

I am looking for a position in Chemistry either in R&D or in Production.

My prospect is to continue both to develop my scientific knowledge learning new scientific techniques and to improve my skills in project/team management.

In addition to my professional background, my international experience allowed me to develop my ability to achieve new challenges. For instance, I learned a new culture, adapted myself to a new work environment and built up a new social life to make it successful.

Mes compétences :
Assidu et consciencieux
Travail en équipe
Organisé et structuré
Relationnel aisé
Adaptabilité et esprit d'initiative
Recherche
Supply chain
Ingénieur
Chimie organique

Entreprises

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Investigator in formulation and process development

    Marly-le-Roi 2015 - 2016 - Build out a new topical cream formulation and conduct reliable characterizations and studies to ensure its robustness.
    - Conduct process development up to 30kg using Becomix reactor to establish product /process requirements for initial manufacturing process .
    - Perform PEG degradation reschearches to understand and prevent the oxidation of an active ingredient.

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Resaerch investigator

    Marly-le-Roi 2014 - 2015 . Synthesize small molecules potentially active on the biological target studied.
    . Design experimental ways based on scientific hypothesis (GSK database, SciFinder and Reaxys).
    . Purification of small molecules (flash chromatography, crystallisation, distillation)
    . Interpret analytical and structural compounds data (1D & 2D NMR, TLC, LC/MS, GC/MS, IR, UV).
    - Attend weakly team meeting to review progress and goal.

  • Pierre Fabre - Chef de projet sur l'optimisation de la fabrication industrielle des produits dermo-cosmétiques.

    Castres 2013 - 2013 Créer une synergie entre les différents acteurs de la fabrication industrielle pour établir un diagnostic de la situation initiale, et mettre en place des actions amélioratives afin de réduire le coût de revient industriel.

    - Animer une équipe d’experts métiers.
    - Gérer l’évolution et l’organisation du projet.
    - Analyses et interprétations statistiques de chiffres.
    - Revue mensuelle sur l’avancement du projet devant les experts métiers.

  • Sanofi - Chargé de projet en synthèse organique.

    Paris 2012 - 2012 . Synthèses d'hétérocycles à visées thérapeutiques.
    . Mise en place de voies synthèses à l'aide d'outils informatiques tels que Reaxys et scifinder
    . Optimisation d'une statégie de synthèse
    . Participation aux réunions intra et inter équipes dans le service Earily to Candidate.

  • Laboratoires Pierre-Fabre - Chargé de projet en synthèse organique

    2010 - 2011 . Synthèses d'hétérocycles à visées thérapeutiques.
    . Mise en place de voies synthèses à l'aide d'outils informatiques tels que Reaxys et scifinder
    . Optimisation d'une statégie de synthèse
    . Participation aux réunions intra et interéquipes dans le service Chimie Transverse et Prospective.

  • University of Hull - Chargé de recherche en chimie médecinale

    2010 - 2010 . Synthèses de Porphyrines originales dans le but de combattre les maladies neuro-dégénératives.
    . Mise en place de stratégies de synthèses
    . Insertion de cations metalliques dans la porphyrine

