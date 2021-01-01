Menu

Arnaud KELLER

Paris

En résumé

19 years HR leadership experience in a global & international envirronement (Energy, FMCG)
Functional Competencies: Organizational development, leadership development, executive coaching, talent management, learning and development, change management, performance management, engagement, team building / coaching, mentoring, organization design, facilitation and future trends.

Mes compétences :
Coaching professionnel
Energie
Industrie
Ressources humaines
formation
Relation sociale
SAP HR
Oracle HR
succession planning
Supply Chain
SAP R/3
Change Management
production management
performance management
organization design
culture management
SAP IS EHS
SAP HR TIM
SAP FI
PeopleSoft
Microsoft Office
Market analysis
Leadership support
Kronos
Human Resources Support
Human Resources Management
HR training
HR Management
Global Positioning System
Compensation and Benefits
Compaq/Digital Hardware
Change Management & Development

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Sr Compliance HR Manager Europe & Russia

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • GE Power - HR Senior Business Partner & Sr HRM Manufacturing

    2007 - maintenant * HR BP: for Engineering Services Europe (300 employees) & GPS OTR functions, ITO, Digital, Finance... (1000 employees)
    * Sr HRM Manager Manufacturing (550 employees)
    Board of Director committee member ;
    * Leadership support: legal and HR processes, coaching and motoring for Executive's leaders ;
    * Change Management & Development: organization design, workforce planning, people & talent management, succession planning, culture management ;
    * Labor Relations: Work council, EHS council chairman, NAO negotiator ;
    * C&B: Europe Compensation &Benefits council member ;
    * HR Compliance investigator& corporate leadership trainer ;

  • General Electric - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

  • WRIGLEY France - Human Resources Manager

    1999 - 2007 * Human Resources Support for all supply chain function including manufacturing. ;
    * Employment-Mobility: Recruitment all level (engineer, technician, operators). ;
    * Compensation and Benefits: Market analysis, job mapping and job evaluation for exempt and non-exempt positions. (Hay method and Mercer job mapping). ;
    * Development - Training - Career Managements: Personal development plan and succession planning ;
    * Change Management: Coaching and HR training for new entity integration in the Wrigley group. TPM leader for Education & Training pillar. ;
    * Project Managements: SAP HR implementation. Global HR process harmonization. Project leader for SAP HR implementation for France (1000 associates Commercial and Supply Chain). ;
    * Labor Relations: EHS and work council meeting Management. ;
    * Training: Internal and Corporate trainer (SAP R/3., performance management, Change Management and integration new plant , Insight Discovery accredited) ;

  • Sempatap - HR and Administration & Assistant

    1997 - 1998 Protap / Sempatap Sarl Ensisheim.
    * Recruitments, HR Management, production management. ;

  • Cabinet PRORESEAU - Head hunter assistant

    1995 - 1996

Formations

Réseau