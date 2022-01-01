Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Arnaud MERIC
Ajouter
Arnaud MERIC
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Purchasing
Sourcing
Entreprises
RTE
- Acheteur Technique Infrastructure Réseau de Transport
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon EM Lyon (Lyon
Lyon (Écully )
2007 - 2008
Specialized Master in International Purchasing Management
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et Des Microtechniques ENSMM
Besancon
2004 - 2007
Mechatronical Engineering and Research Master CESC
Réseau
Alexandre VINCENT
Rte Reseau De Transport D Electricite (Puteaux)
Benjamin SOUCASSE
Cécile CZULEWYCZ
Emma HUBERT
Graciano DE OLIVEIRA
Julien JACOMY
Landry RATTON
Nabila EL AZHARI
Person SOLÈNE
Saori CONCHET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z