Arnaud PICOURET

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Exchange
Entreprises
Digit RE Group
- Technicien support informatique
2020 - maintenant
UNION INVIVO
- Technicien support confirmé NII/NIII VIP
Paris2001 - 2020- CRÉATION ET DÉPLOIEMENT DE LA SOLUTION 3G, WIFI (MOBILITÉ) PAR SCRIPT EN INSTALLATION SILENCIEUSE.
- DÉPLOIEMENT DE LA SOLUTION SMARTPHONE
- DÉPLOIEMENT DE PROGRAMMES VIA "ALTIRIS DS"
- CRÉATION DE SCRIPT "AUTOIT"
- CRÉATION DE PACKAGES
- CRÉATION DES MASTERS PORTABLE ET PC
- SUPPORT VIP
- ADJ RESPONSABLE POSTE CLIENT:
PRÉPARATION DES DEVIS INTERNE
COMMANDE DE MATÉRIEL
PARIS1998 - 2000Préparation et installation de poste REUTERS sur réseau client* existant.
Préparation et installation de serveur sur liaison satellite, liaison spécialisée.
Installation des logiciels REUTERS + suite bureautique sur ordinateur client*.
Installation de carte dual screen, carte réseau.
Installation d’écran slave.
Prise de R.D.V avec les clients*.
Utilisation d’un véhicule de société pour les déplacements sur site.