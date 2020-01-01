Menu

Arnaud PICOURET

ROISSY EN BRIE

En résumé

Informaticien

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Exchange

Entreprises

  • Digit RE Group - Technicien support informatique

    2020 - maintenant

  • UNION INVIVO - Technicien support confirmé NII/NIII VIP

    Paris 2001 - 2020 - CRÉATION ET DÉPLOIEMENT DE LA SOLUTION 3G, WIFI (MOBILITÉ) PAR SCRIPT EN INSTALLATION SILENCIEUSE.
    - DÉPLOIEMENT DE LA SOLUTION SMARTPHONE
    - DÉPLOIEMENT DE PROGRAMMES VIA "ALTIRIS DS"
    - CRÉATION DE SCRIPT "AUTOIT"
    - CRÉATION DE PACKAGES
    - CRÉATION DES MASTERS PORTABLE ET PC
    - SUPPORT VIP
    - ADJ RESPONSABLE POSTE CLIENT:
    PRÉPARATION DES DEVIS INTERNE
    COMMANDE DE MATÉRIEL

  • Reuters - Technicien installateur micro informatique

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 Préparation et installation de poste REUTERS sur réseau client* existant.
    Préparation et installation de serveur sur liaison satellite, liaison spécialisée.
    Installation des logiciels REUTERS + suite bureautique sur ordinateur client*.
    Installation de carte dual screen, carte réseau.
    Installation d’écran slave.
    Prise de R.D.V avec les clients*.
    Utilisation d’un véhicule de société pour les déplacements sur site.

    * Cients : Secteur financier, Presse (TF1, Axa, Société Générale, Crédit Lyonnais, BNP, Usinor, D’Assault, Bull, Cogema, Thomson, Vivendi, Renault, Nestlé, Unilever etc…)

  • Carrefour - Vendeur au rayon Micro informatique

    Massy 1997 - 1997 Vendeur au rayon Micro informatique

  • ETT TECHNIVOX - Technicien

    1994 - 1996

Formations

Réseau