Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Conseil
Négociation
Sourcing
Recrutement
Recrutement cadres
Management
Développement commercial
Sourcing international
Droit
Finance
Entreprises
Dana Human Capital
- Headhunter, Legal, Tax & Regulatory
2019 - maintenant
EDOUARD FRANKLIN
- Senior Consultant Legal & Tax Professionals
2016 - 2019As recruitment specialist, legal and tax professionals, I am constantly looking for these kinds of profiles for my clients: lawyers, legal and paralegal experts, tax specialists and accountants.
For a discussion on current opportunities, your legal career, please feel free to contact me in confidence; arnaud.scuderi@edouardfranklin.com
EDOUARD FRANKLIN
- Recruitment Consultant Legal Professionals
2015 - maintenantEDOUARD FRANKLIN is International Recruitment & HR Consulting Company specialized in the Wealth Management and Investment Management sectors with offices in:
• Luxembourg
• Brussels
• Geneva
In these countries, we take on confidential and complex recruitment projects in different business segments:
• Private Banks
• Wealth Management Companies
• Family Offices
• Fiduciaries, Trusts
• Law firms
• Life Insurance
• Asset managers
Amongst these business segments, we are used to operate in 5 different types of functions at an expert or management level:
• Board members
• Front-Office
• Middle-Office
• Back-office
• Support and Regulatory functions
As operational specialists in the field of Wealth Management and Asset Management services, we take on Recruitment & Executive Search mandates:
• Executive Search: We take on recruitment mandates that are executed by direct approach to recruit Wealth Management and Investment Management Executives on a retained basis.
We build a detailed and structured methodology to find the relevant candidates coupled with an ethical and confidential approach.
• Recruitment: We take on recruitment projects that are executed with efficient and relevant recruitment solutions on a contingency basis.
2012 - 2014Responsable de filière (enseignement supérieur, section Finance)
Recrutement / Marketing / Administration RH / Admissions / Pédagogie / Relation entreprises / Développement de partenariats
- Développement commercial
- Placement de candidats en entreprise
- Admission des étudiants
- Recrutement des enseignants
- Gestion et développement des filières Master et Bachelor Finance
- Planification des cours et des examens
- Développement de la visibilité de l'école (site internet, salons, soirées de recrutement, réseaux sociaux, annonces...)
- Développement de partenariats
- Relation avec les organismes de formations
- Fidélisation des partenaires
- Etablissement des contrats
Arendt & Medernach
- Assistant RH
2011 - 2012Stage
Administration RH / Recrutement
Arendt & Medernach was established in 1988 through the merger of two Luxembourg law firms, Arendt & Harles and Mersch & Medernach. We offer to both our institutional Luxembourg and foreign clients comprehensive legal services in the key areas of:
ALPHA Santé possède aujourd'hui 14 établissements dans le Nord de la Lorraine entre Thionville, Hayange et Longwy et ce, pour plus de 1500 lits et places.
Autour de ses activités hospitalières et médico-sociales, ce sont plus de 2000 salariés dont 135 médecins qui s'attachent à assurer chaque jour qualité de soin et de prise en charge aux patients et résidents accueillis en établissement ou à domicile mais aussi prévention, éducation ou formation professionnelle.
Zadig & Voltaire
- Vendeur
2009 - 2012job étudiant (saisonnier de 2009 à 2012)