Menu

Arnaud THOME

Marseille

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mechanical engineer, specialised in renewable energy system technologies, Arnaud is working on technical due diligences for financing, acquisition and internal evaluation of assets at all levels of progress, from early development to operational assets. Clients include banks, investors, sponsors and owners. Before joining a renewable energy consultancy in 2010, Arnaud has been working for a London based wind farm developer where he was in charge of technical feasibility studies.

Arnaud is now working for DNV-GL Renewables (Former Garrad Hassan), the world leading independent renewable energy consultancy and is located at the French in Paris.

As part of DNV-GL Renewables Independent Engineering team, Arnaud's role is to assess technical risks lying with renewable energy projects and which could results in deviation from financial modelling especially (i) actual energy yield lower than expected (ii) time on completion later than expected (iii) Capex higher than expected (iv) Opex higher than expected and to propose relevant mitigation measures.

In order to identify and assess any risk, DNV GL will review the technical documentation made available. Although depending on the level of progress of each project, the reviewed technical documentation would generally include: existing energy assessment, turbine technology, construction (EPC/TSA/BoP/grid) and operation (O&M, TCM) contracts, construction planning, EIA, acoustic studies, transport access survey, geotechnical reports, administrative authorization (BP, ICPE, grid related, tariff related), leases.

Since joining DNV GL, Arnaud has lead many wind (onshore and offshore) and solar due diligence projects located in France, North Africa, UK, Germany, Czech, India, Pakistan, South Africa.

Specialties: renewables, wind energy (Eolien), due diligence, project financing, acquisition, lender, owner, investor, independent, engineer, technical, advisor, onshore, offshore, risks, project management, contract review.

Mes compétences :
BOP
Consultancy
Contract Review
DUE
Due Dilligence
Energy
Foundation
Maintenance
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Offshore
Onshore
Operation And Maintenance
Renewable energies
Solar energy
Wind energy

Entreprises

  • DNV GL France - Ingénieur Due Diligence Technique - Energies Renouvelable

    Marseille 2012 - maintenant Arnaud's role within DNV GL is to manage wind and solar technical due diligences from the first contact with the client up to project closing. As part of this role, Arnaud has undertaken the following tasks:
    - Proposal terms definition and negotiation
    - Merger and acquisition technical due diligence for pre and post construction wind farms and portfolio of wind farms (onshore and offshore) for investors and utilities
    - Project finance wind farm (onshore and offshore) technical due diligence for banks
    - Contract terms negociation (TSA, BoP, O&M)
    - Owner’s engineering for developers and governmental bodies in France and North Africa
    - Technical due diligence training for investors and lenders
    - Construction monitoring including wind turbine inspections before wind farm take-over

    In addition Arnaud has undertaken the following internal projects:
    - Business development
    - CAPEX and OPEX database
    - Construction and operation contracts key terms database
    - Detailed mapping of french wind farm development process (planning, grid, tarid) from prospection to end of construction

    Over the past years Arnaud has been involved in more than 6GW of renewable energy projects, either as technical due diligence project manager or as technical expert on specific review

  • SgurrEnergy - Ingénieur en Due Dilgence Technique pour Parc Eolien Onshore et Offshore

    2010 - 2012 Arnaud has been involved in many wind and solar energy owner or lender engineering jobs in Europe, Asia and Africa. My roles within these projects included:

    - Proposal writing: scope of work presentation, track record presentation, team constitution, budget costing.

    - Project management: contact with client, budget follow-up, technical expert review coordination (wind analysis, acoustic, civil, electrical, mechanical, contract review, implementation), technical question register management, report write-up and issuance.

    - Contract review: review of technical and commercial terms of turbine supply agreement, operation and maintenance agreement, balance of plant agreement, offshore foundation supply agreement, offshore substation supply agreement, offshore cable supply agreement, power purchase agreement.

    - Project schedule review: review of tasks duration, order of activities, critical path, match-up with contractual dates, float.

    - Technology review: review of wind turbine generator, PV module, inverter track record, certification, manufacturing process, subcontractor, etc.

    - Permit and lease review: review of lease technical and commercial terms and assessment of their potential impact on the project during the construction and operation phases.

    - Energy yield and energy yield review (Solar only): solar resource assessment, P50 and P90 value calculations.

    - Financial model review: review of the financial model technical and commercial inputs (Capex, Opex, maintenance reserve account, contingency, energy production, availability, tariff, etc.).

    - Construction monitoring (if financial clause reached): site visit, construction progress report review, issuance of drawdown certificates.

  • SgurrEnergy - Renewable energy consultant

    2010 - 2010 Arnaud spent four months in the advisory services group and the wind & solar analysis team. The aim was to get trained within these teams and to get to know the other team technical experts. This was essential to be able to manage projects from Paris. During this period Arnaud also got very quickly involved in his first due diligence projects.

  • Dawn Energy - Wind Farm Developper

    2010 - 2010 Arnaud's role at Dawn Energy was to carry out preliminary onshore wind farm project feasibility studies. For each identified site, Arnaud had to assess to following criteria: wind resources, site potential installed capacity, surrounding grid connection capacity, road access, environmental and visual impacts, archaeological issue.

    For the selected sites, pre-consultations with statutory (MoD, BT, councils, etc.) and private bodies (distribution network operator, IEA consultancies, etc.) were carried-out. In parallel, contact(s) with landowner(s) were established in the perspective of signing land lease agreements in order to secure the land and to erect a met mast on site to launch measurement campaign.

Formations

  • Loughborough University REST MSc (Loughborough)

    Loughborough 2008 - 2009 Renewable Energy System Technologies

    Result: Distinction (72.25 %).

    Subjects studied: Solar power, wind power, water power, biomass power, integration of renewables, sustainability, policy and environmental management.

  • Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)

    Compiegne 2002 - 2008 Ingénieur en Génie Mécanique spécialisé en management de projet, fiabilité industrielle et gestion de la chaine logistique

Réseau