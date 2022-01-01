Arnaud THOME

Mechanical engineer, specialised in renewable energy system technologies, Arnaud is working on technical due diligences for financing, acquisition and internal evaluation of assets at all levels of progress, from early development to operational assets. Clients include banks, investors, sponsors and owners. Before joining a renewable energy consultancy in 2010, Arnaud has been working for a London based wind farm developer where he was in charge of technical feasibility studies.



Arnaud is now working for DNV-GL Renewables (Former Garrad Hassan), the world leading independent renewable energy consultancy and is located at the French in Paris.



As part of DNV-GL Renewables Independent Engineering team, Arnaud's role is to assess technical risks lying with renewable energy projects and which could results in deviation from financial modelling especially (i) actual energy yield lower than expected (ii) time on completion later than expected (iii) Capex higher than expected (iv) Opex higher than expected and to propose relevant mitigation measures.



In order to identify and assess any risk, DNV GL will review the technical documentation made available. Although depending on the level of progress of each project, the reviewed technical documentation would generally include: existing energy assessment, turbine technology, construction (EPC/TSA/BoP/grid) and operation (O&M, TCM) contracts, construction planning, EIA, acoustic studies, transport access survey, geotechnical reports, administrative authorization (BP, ICPE, grid related, tariff related), leases.



Since joining DNV GL, Arnaud has lead many wind (onshore and offshore) and solar due diligence projects located in France, North Africa, UK, Germany, Czech, India, Pakistan, South Africa.



Specialties: renewables, wind energy (Eolien), due diligence, project financing, acquisition, lender, owner, investor, independent, engineer, technical, advisor, onshore, offshore, risks, project management, contract review.



