Menu

Arnaud TOUSSAINT

NANCY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nancy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I am an expert & Managing Performance Support Throughout Financial & Strategic Performance Modelling. My Role: Deliver EPM solutions with a Vision: Strategy to Performance.
I gained experience in Information System Management and as Project Leader; I translated clients’ requirements into driving tools throughout Profitability Analysis Reports and Project Leader in Finance & Cost Modelling.

As Finance Business Partner I have obtained Professional Label by SAP, throughout EPM tools SAP and in particular develop my abilities within SAP BPC, SAP PCM, SAP SSM, SAP BFC and Extended analytics Cube Designer.

As I am Executive MBA Graduate, I am used to work in complex and developed the ability to thrive in changing, dynamic & International fast-paced work environments.

I demonstrated my strong analytical and problem solving with excellent interpersonal and leading skills.
I am used to work with all Management level as Business Partner and Present solutions to Executive Business Team.


Knowledge and Abilities IFRS & US GAAP, UK GAAP,

SAP FIM, EPM, SSM, BFC, BPC, PCM,
Maitrise Extented Analytics, SPL, Cube Designer et EPM Add-In

SAP EPM Formation & Certification/Professional Label SAP V10.

Mes compétences :
SAP EPM/BI
Contrôle de gestion
Corporate Strategy/Business Strategy
Sap bpc v 10 nw
Sap bo PCm
Sap Bfc
QlickView
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Planning & Budget Pre
Management Reporting
Control Forecasts
Forecasting
Cost management
Consolidations
Strategy Management
SAP FI
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows 10
SAP ERP
SAP-EC- Financial Consolidation
SAP-netweaver- Business

Entreprises

  • ANAPLAN - PARTNER SUCCESS MANAGER

    2019 - maintenant Anaplan is the leading planning and performance management platform for smart businesses. Anaplan combines an unrivaled planning and modeling engine, predictive analytics, and cloud collaboration into one simple interface for business users.

    As a Parter Success Manager, I am primarily responsible for a smooth transition for our partners between our Connected Planning Academy and our Customer Success team. My contract i a Fixed term due to remplace Breaking maternity period of the Usual Partner Success manager

  • Monde Sap - Project EPM & Finance Business Partner

    2019 - maintenant En recherche de nouveaux challenges et projets

  • Grdf - Controle de gestion et pilotage perfomance chef de Projet

    Paris 2017 - 2018 SUIVI BUDGETAIRE REPORTING ETABLISSEMENT DES FORCASTS pilotage CAPEX OPEX

  • Enedis - Performance Support Partner & Controlling Finance Manager

    2017 - 2018 Performance Support Partner/ Controlling Finance Manager- USR EST ENEDIS / GRDF - Contract Position Externe Consulting
    Budget Control & Budget Planning
    KPI indicators reporting
    Management reporting Opex & Capex
    Reporting & Controlling ABC/ABM methodology in order to Control Forecasts & Budget Lifecycle
    Ovar & BSC methodologies for establish KPI's Indicators and Performance reporting contract
    Élaboration budget opérationnel annuel des entités, en collaboration avec le comité des finances

  • Finance Executive Partner - ICL GROUP - Expertise in Enterprise System & Performance Management

    2013 - 2017 Les entreprises doivent de plus en plus veiller à la gestion de la performance globale de leur organisation.
    Mon rôle et mon objectif professionnel est de veiller à proposer une complémentarité de compétences et mon expérience en management des systèmes d'information afin de leur permettre d'assurer:
    -Pilotage de la performance globale basé sur la conception et la mise en oeuvre de Balanced ScoreCard (BSC).
    -Pilotage de la performance des processus via des solutions de type ABM (Activity Based Management).
    -Reporting Corporate & le Système d’Information constitue le socle d’un pilotage global de l’organisation et de ses fonctions.

  • Sap - EPM Project Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Label Professionnel-SAP France Project Manager ERP - APX - Grand Est
    Achieve Financial Performance
    - SAP FICO
    * Planification, budgétisation et prévision
    * Profitability and Cost Management
    * Business Financial and Consolidation
    * Strategy Management

  • APX - Project Manager- Consultant

    Saint Cloud 2000 - 2007 Implement ERP & realize Business Analysis

Formations

  • ICN Business School - Ecole Supérieur De Commerce

    Nancy 2008 - 2010 Executive MBA

    Organizational Change Management.T-one & AMBA accredited.
    Corporate Finance
    Performance Management
    Information System Management

  • Université Nancy 2 MIAGE

    Nancy 2006 - 2010 Master Degree in Finance & Accounting Expert Level

    DSCG - Accounting & Financials statements Reporting
    Business & Planning Consolidation
    Performance & Cost Management

  • EM Strasbourg / IAE

    Strasbourg 1998 - 1999 Master Degree In Management

    Corporate & Business Strategy
    HR Management.

Réseau