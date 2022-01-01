Arnaud TOUSSAINT

I am an expert & Managing Performance Support Throughout Financial & Strategic Performance Modelling. My Role: Deliver EPM solutions with a Vision: Strategy to Performance.

I gained experience in Information System Management and as Project Leader; I translated clients’ requirements into driving tools throughout Profitability Analysis Reports and Project Leader in Finance & Cost Modelling.



As Finance Business Partner I have obtained Professional Label by SAP, throughout EPM tools SAP and in particular develop my abilities within SAP BPC, SAP PCM, SAP SSM, SAP BFC and Extended analytics Cube Designer.



As I am Executive MBA Graduate, I am used to work in complex and developed the ability to thrive in changing, dynamic & International fast-paced work environments.



I demonstrated my strong analytical and problem solving with excellent interpersonal and leading skills.

I am used to work with all Management level as Business Partner and Present solutions to Executive Business Team.





Knowledge and Abilities IFRS & US GAAP, UK GAAP,



SAP FIM, EPM, SSM, BFC, BPC, PCM,

Maitrise Extented Analytics, SPL, Cube Designer et EPM Add-In



SAP EPM Formation & Certification/Professional Label SAP V10.



Mes compétences :

SAP EPM/BI

Contrôle de gestion

Corporate Strategy/Business Strategy

Sap bpc v 10 nw

Sap bo PCm

Sap Bfc

QlickView

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Planning & Budget Pre

Management Reporting

Control Forecasts

Forecasting

Cost management

Consolidations

Strategy Management

SAP FI

Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Windows 10

SAP ERP

SAP-EC- Financial Consolidation

SAP-netweaver- Business