Arnaud TOUSSAINT

I am an expert & Managing Performance Support Throughout Financial & Strategic Performance Modelling. My Role: Deliver EPM solutions with a Vision: Strategy to Performance.
I gained experience in Information System Management and as Project Leader; I translated clients’ requirements into driving tools throughout Profitability Analysis Reports and Project Leader in Finance & Cost Modelling.
As Finance Business Partner I have obtained Professional Label by SAP, throughout EPM tools SAP and in particular develop my abilities within SAP BPC, SAP PCM, SAP SSM, SAP BFC and Extended analytics Cube Designer.
As I am Executive MBA Graduate, I am used to work in complex and developed the ability to thrive in changing, dynamic & International fast-paced work environments.
I demonstrated my strong analytical and problem solving with excellent interpersonal and leading skills.
I am used to work with all Management level as Business Partner and Present solutions to Executive Business Team.
Knowledge and Abilities IFRS & US GAAP, UK GAAP,
SAP FIM, EPM, SSM, BFC, BPC, PCM,
Maitrise Extented Analytics, SPL, Cube Designer et EPM Add-In
SAP EPM Formation & Certification/Professional Label SAP V10.
Mes compétences :
SAP EPM/BI
Contrôle de gestion
Corporate Strategy/Business Strategy
Sap bpc v 10 nw
Sap bo PCm
Sap Bfc
QlickView
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Planning & Budget Pre
Management Reporting
Control Forecasts
Forecasting
Cost management
Consolidations
Strategy Management
SAP FI
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows 10
SAP ERP
SAP-EC- Financial Consolidation
SAP-netweaver- Business