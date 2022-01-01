Menu

Arnaud UHLRICH

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Conseil
Informatique
AMOA

Entreprises

  • ASAPPRO - Directeur Conseil

    Paris 2011 - maintenant > Project scoping; Supervision of project managers and developers; Involvement in the sales process with the software editor.
    > Support the customer in the request for proposal and software editor selection; ERP Project Manager

  • AXA Group Solutions - Senior Manager / Global Head of P2P Solutions at AXA Group Solutions

    Nanterre 2006 - 2011 - DIRECTOR of PROCUREMENT SOLUTIONS
    > Set-up and lead of the ‘Procurement Solutions’ B.U. to serve the CPOs
    (Business development and Account Management; Program management;
    Set-up of the organization and industrialization of services delivered; Follow-up of SLAs; Set-up of
    Indian offshored team; Lead of the on-going activities with a 24/5 coverage)

    - PROGRAM DIRECTOR of « Jupiter » & CIO of Procurement Activities -
    > Re-implementation of the “Procure To Payment” Solutions of AXA Group:
    Elaboration of a worldwide program, Sale of the projects, Build phase, Roll-out
    (Deployment of Ariba for 80,000 users in Europe-America-Asia; Process convergence; Contribution
    to the deployment of a Financial Shared Service Center)

  • BearingPoint - Manager, Business Consulting projects at BearingPoint

    Paris la Défense cedex 2002 - 2005 > Supervision of a complex project aiming at pulling European transaction into the American ERP
    (incl. SOx controls definition)
    > Scoping project to prepare the deployment of a new information system (for incident
    management of professional sickness)
    > Redesign & deployment of purchasing processes; supervision of the IT Provider in charge of
    deploying the ERP “J-D.Edwards”
    > Contribution to the set-up of a Financial Shared Services Center

  • Andersen Business Consulting - IT Project Manager of e-Procurement programs

    2000 - 2001 > Harmonization of approval workflow processes; Deployment of e-Procurement & e-Invoicing
    information system
    > Industrialization of the processes of the procurement department

  • Andersen Business Consulting - Implementation Consultant of Software Package tools

    1998 - 1999 > Deployment of “J-D.Edwards” purchasing processes integrated with warehouses (3 locations;
    direct and indirect procurement categories)
    > European implementation of ERP (3 countries ; in charge of Sales – Procurement and Inventory
    Management modules)

Formations

Réseau