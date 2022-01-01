Arnaud UHLRICH

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Conseil
Informatique
AMOA
Entreprises
ASAPPRO
- Directeur Conseil
Paris2011 - maintenant> Project scoping; Supervision of project managers and developers; Involvement in the sales process with the software editor.
> Support the customer in the request for proposal and software editor selection; ERP Project Manager
AXA Group Solutions
- Senior Manager / Global Head of P2P Solutions at AXA Group Solutions
Nanterre 2006 - 2011- DIRECTOR of PROCUREMENT SOLUTIONS
> Set-up and lead of the ‘Procurement Solutions’ B.U. to serve the CPOs
(Business development and Account Management; Program management;
Set-up of the organization and industrialization of services delivered; Follow-up of SLAs; Set-up of
Indian offshored team; Lead of the on-going activities with a 24/5 coverage)
- PROGRAM DIRECTOR of « Jupiter » & CIO of Procurement Activities -
> Re-implementation of the “Procure To Payment” Solutions of AXA Group:
Elaboration of a worldwide program, Sale of the projects, Build phase, Roll-out
(Deployment of Ariba for 80,000 users in Europe-America-Asia; Process convergence; Contribution
to the deployment of a Financial Shared Service Center)
BearingPoint
- Manager, Business Consulting projects at BearingPoint
Paris la Défense cedex2002 - 2005> Supervision of a complex project aiming at pulling European transaction into the American ERP
(incl. SOx controls definition)
> Scoping project to prepare the deployment of a new information system (for incident
management of professional sickness)
> Redesign & deployment of purchasing processes; supervision of the IT Provider in charge of
deploying the ERP “J-D.Edwards”
> Contribution to the set-up of a Financial Shared Services Center
Andersen Business Consulting
- IT Project Manager of e-Procurement programs
2000 - 2001> Harmonization of approval workflow processes; Deployment of e-Procurement & e-Invoicing
information system
> Industrialization of the processes of the procurement department
Andersen Business Consulting
- Implementation Consultant of Software Package tools
1998 - 1999> Deployment of “J-D.Edwards” purchasing processes integrated with warehouses (3 locations;
direct and indirect procurement categories)
> European implementation of ERP (3 countries ; in charge of Sales – Procurement and Inventory
Management modules)