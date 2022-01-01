Menu

Florent THORIN

  • TDF
  • Chief Compliance Officer - TDF group

Montrouge

Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris

En résumé

Egalement disponible sur Linkedin: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/thorin/fr
----
Strategic and transformational leader, adept at propelling organizations towards ambitious growth and sustainability goals. Proven expertise in refining and advancing operations. Former Managing Director of ITAS (TDF group subsidiary). Background in consulting, specializing in strategy design, implementation, and performance improvement.

Entreprises

  • TDF - Chief Compliance Officer - TDF group

    Direction générale | Montrouge (92120) 2023 - maintenant

  • ITAS - Directeur Général

    2018 - 2023 [ITAS, une société du Groupe TDF - www.itas.fr]
    Conception, fabrication et déploiement d’infrastructures Télécom

  • TDF - Directeur de la Performance TDF (CPO)

    Montrouge 2017 - 2019 Centré sur la création de valeur, avec le challenge de la productivité au sein du groupe TDF et la mise en oeuvre de transformations

  • TDF - Directeur Technologie & Innovation (CTIO)

    Montrouge 2017 - 2018 Pôle Innovation & Technologie TDF
    - Direction Technique & Innovation
    - Direction des Systèmes d'Information

  • TDF - Directeur Technique (CTO)

    Montrouge 2014 - 2017 - Optimisation des actifs TDF et conception / déploiement des infrastructures liées aux nouveaux business
    - Responsable de l’innovation / technologies convergentes TV, Radio, Télécom et Internet

  • TDF - Directeur des Achats (CPO)

    Montrouge 2013 - 2016

  • TDF - Directeur de Programme (Direction Technique)

    Montrouge 2010 - 2010 - Directeur de Programme
    - Responsable du département Propriété Intellectuelle / Brevets

  • TDF - Directeur du Pilotage des Réseaux (NOC - COO)

    Montrouge 2010 - 2014 Responsable de l’exploitation et de la Qualité de Service des réseaux [TV, Radio, Télécom, Data] -24h/7j-

  • TDF - Directeur Restructuration

    Montrouge 2009 - 2010 Programme de restructuration TDF

  • TDF - Responsable du Service National de Planification et Développement

    Montrouge 2007 - 2009

  • Celerant - Conseil

    JOUE LES TOURS 2003 - 2007 Mise en œuvre opérationnelle de la stratégie d'entreprise - Restructuration

  • Arthur Andersen - Conseil

    St. Charles 1998 - 2003 Projets à l'International

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :