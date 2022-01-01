Florent THORIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris
Egalement disponible sur Linkedin: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/thorin/fr
Strategic and transformational leader, adept at propelling organizations towards ambitious growth and sustainability goals. Proven expertise in refining and advancing operations. Former Managing Director of ITAS (TDF group subsidiary). Background in consulting, specializing in strategy design, implementation, and performance improvement.