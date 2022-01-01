Arnaud VILLOINGT

Menu

En résumé

Enthusiastic Supply Chain manager experienced in leading transformational change across multiple industries. Expert in Supply Chain Best Practice, Technology, Change Management and Continuous Improvement. Hands on project and programme management experience in leading a variety of Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Operations and IT projects in complex multi-site or matrix organisations.

Acquired experience both working for the Industry and as a consultant.
Demonstrated the ability to engage with partners and to promote and undertake a large cross-functional initiative.


Demonstrated skills in:

• Supply Chain Process
• Coaching Teams
• Business Process Reengineering
• Continuous Improvement
• Programme Management
• S&OP
• Industry Best Practice - Benchmarking - Metrics
• Strategic Planning

Mes compétences :
Supply chain management
Business Process reengineering
Production planning
Demand Management
Project Planning
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Pernod Ricard - Supply Chain Project Manager

    PARIS 2008 - maintenant Responsable d'un project Supply Chain au sein du groupe Pernod Ricard: objectif réduction des stocks/BFR.

    Initiation du projet, obtention de l'adhésion d'un groupe d'expert interne: présentation auprès des filiales clefs, définition des objectifs et des moyens à mettre en ¿uvre, relation avec sous-traitant, construction d'une solution.
    Lancement du projet jusqu'à sa réalisation

    Réalisation: réduction de l'encours de stock - amélioration des flux physiques aux bornes du groupe.

  • FuturMaster - Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2007 Chef de projet Supply Chain:
    - Revue/redéfinition des Business Process,
    - Définition de processus cible
    - Cadrage projet (présentation de la démarche d’assurance qualité)
    - Conception détaillée (maquette, définition des écrans de travail, définition des indicateurs de suivi …)
    - Intégration avec les équipes SI chez le client
    - Formation de l’équipe client
    - Mise en production et suivi de projet

    Avant-vente :
    - Démonstration commerciale, maquettage et aide technique/métier

    Couverture fonctionnelle :
    - Prévision de ventes, gestion des promotions, processus d'élaboration budgétaire, DRP , PDP (Programme Directeur de Production) à capacité infinie, Planning sous contrainte...

    Missions (FuturMaster/Manugistics):
    DMC, Charal, Lufthansa, Vodafone, Tnuva, Chanel, Diageo, Roland Monterrat...

  • Diageo - Manugistics - Consultant Supply Chain

    2002 - 2003 Missions de mise en place de Manugistics.

    CPFR (Collaborative Planning Forecasting and Replensihment): Mise en place d'un portail B2B basé sur les directives CPFR aux USA

    Amélioration des processus de prévision de ventes.

  • JDA anciennement Manugistics - Consultant Supply Chain

    1999 - 2002

  • Retail Logic - Credit card & e-payment specialist

    1996 - 1998 Poste basé au Royaume-Uni

    Mise en place de moyen de paiement électronique (VISA, MC, AMEX...) chez des distributeurs de biens ou services.
    Suivi de la phase d'accréditation "merchant/acquiring bank"

Formations

  • University Of Warwick (Warwick)

    Warwick 1995 - 1996 MSc.

    Supply Chain and Information Systems

