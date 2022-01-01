RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mobile +33 6 37 29 72 32
.
Veuillez consulter mon profile linkedin Linkedin
http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/arnaud-villoingt/2/795/13
Enthusiastic Supply Chain manager experienced in leading transformational change across multiple industries. Expert in Supply Chain Best Practice, Technology, Change Management and Continuous Improvement. Hands on project and programme management experience in leading a variety of Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Operations and IT projects in complex multi-site or matrix organisations.
Acquired experience both working for the Industry and as a consultant.
Demonstrated the ability to engage with partners and to promote and undertake a large cross-functional initiative.
Demonstrated skills in:
• Supply Chain Process
• Coaching Teams
• Business Process Reengineering
• Continuous Improvement
• Programme Management
• S&OP
• Industry Best Practice - Benchmarking - Metrics
• Strategic Planning
Mes compétences :
Supply chain management
Business Process reengineering
Production planning
Demand Management
Project Planning
Logistique