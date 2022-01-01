Retail
Arnaud VIOLLAND
Arnaud VIOLLAND
GENÈVE
Entreprises
SAFETYN SAS
- Co-Founder & CEO
2016 - maintenant
GlobAer Partners
- Managing Partner
2014 - maintenant
Honeywell
- Head of Strategy & Business Development
Thaon Les Vosges
2011 - 2014
Cylad Consulting
- Manager 'Aerospace & Defense"
Paris
2007 - 2011
Oliver Wyman
- Consultant Senior
Paris
2005 - 2006
General Electric
- Responsable Achats Europe
Paris
2002 - 2003
McKinsey & Company
- Consultant Junior
PARIS
2000 - 2002
Formations
KELLOGG School Of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, Il)
Evanston, Il
2003 - 2005
Master of Business Administration
Master of Business Administration - Dual degree: MBA + MEM (Master of Engineering Management)
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Lyon
1997 - 2000
Master of Engineering
Président Junior Entreprise Centrale Conseil
Réseau
Daniel FRELET-DESCLAUX
François GERVAIS
Hervé DULAIRE
Ludovic LE BORGNE
Malika KORSO-FECIANE
Michel BRIMBAL
Nicolas COMTE
Stéphane VELAY
Stephanie VIOLLAND
Thomas MATHIEUX