Menu

Arnaud VIOLLAND

GENÈVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SAFETYN SAS - Co-Founder & CEO

    2016 - maintenant

  • GlobAer Partners - Managing Partner

    2014 - maintenant

  • Honeywell - Head of Strategy & Business Development

    Thaon Les Vosges 2011 - 2014

  • Cylad Consulting - Manager 'Aerospace & Defense"

    Paris 2007 - 2011

  • Oliver Wyman - Consultant Senior

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • General Electric - Responsable Achats Europe

    Paris 2002 - 2003

  • McKinsey & Company - Consultant Junior

    PARIS 2000 - 2002

Formations

  • KELLOGG School Of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, Il)

    Evanston, Il 2003 - 2005 Master of Business Administration

    Master of Business Administration - Dual degree: MBA + MEM (Master of Engineering Management)

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon

    Lyon 1997 - 2000 Master of Engineering

    Président Junior Entreprise Centrale Conseil

Réseau