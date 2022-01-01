Arnaud VIOULÈS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Young professional looking for new international opportunities, with 5 years of experience in various sectors. I have specialized in Aerospace through my current position at saint-Gobain
- Business Development competences: new clients prospecting and market analysis.
- Account Management skills: medium to large multinational accounts, client retention strategies, negotiation.
- International profile: fluent in English and Spanish, MBA education in four countries and work experience in four countries.
Mes compétences :
Account manager
Teamwork
Key account manager
Business development
Spanish
English fluent