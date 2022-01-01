Menu

Arnaud VIOULÈS

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Young professional looking for new international opportunities, with 5 years of experience in various sectors. I have specialized in Aerospace through my current position at saint-Gobain
- Business Development competences: new clients prospecting and market analysis.
- Account Management skills: medium to large multinational accounts, client retention strategies, negotiation.
- International profile: fluent in English and Spanish, MBA education in four countries and work experience in four countries.

Mes compétences :
Account manager
Teamwork
Key account manager
Business development
Spanish
English fluent

Entreprises

  • Saint-Gobain - EMEA Business Development Manager Aerospace

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant Saint Gobain PPL is a global leader in Sealing solutions for the Aerospace market. Customized products are developed in close collaboration with our clients for various applications in the Aircrafts, Helicopters and Composites fields.

    As part of the Aerospace Sales Team, I have a key role as a Business Development Manager. My responsibilities include the following.

    - Manage relationships with existing clients, located in Europe and in the US: My responsibilities cover the management of medium to large size accounts (Key Account Management programs). Within this frame, I ensure price and contract negotiations, monitor service levels and KPI’s, and initiate new business.
    - Support product development: I support the project manager, link the teams, monitor KPI’s and initiate R&D projects when necessary.
    - Expand market share: I connect with new clients and introduce products manufactured by SGPPL network that are not marketed in the aerospace field.
    - Structure product & price strategy

  • CH Robinson Worlwide - Account Manager

    2011 - 2013 C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest third party logistics (3PL) providers, with 2012 gross revenues of $11.4 billion.
    As part of the Business Development team, I discovered and developed new business opportunities in Europe for C.H. Robinson's network. I also focused on implementing the company services in our clients' local offices and partners.
    I was also in charge of a portfolio of existing customers: my objective was to increase the revenues and margin per account as well as ensuring that the quality goals were reached.
    For Key Accounts I coordinated Pan-European sales projects and tenders. I reviewed the performances of the operational teams (located all over Europe) .

    Through the development of my network I brought leads to the company's teams and generated new business.

  • CH Robinson Worlwide - Graduate program

    2010 - 2011 Graduate program in Madison, WI, USA

  • Hays - Junior Consultant in recruitment

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Position in Barcelona, Spain.
    Delivered sales in company recruitment services: managed existing accounts and led a business development mission in the pharmaceutical industry; performed individual interviews with candidates

  • Sagem - Intern

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 Position located in Syney, Australia.
    Executed a business plan for the launching of non-marketed products in Australia: strategic planning, marketing analysis, logistics planning, sales forecasting and contacts with potential clients (realized the first sale).
    Assisted the sales for New Caledonia for a range of "Traffic Solutions" products. Successful in several tenders.

  • Schneider-Electric - Intern

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2007 Analyzed of the structure of the French security systems market: marketing analysis, study about the technological evolution and of key actors; analysis of the clients in this sector: segmentation of the market and characterization of each segment. Presented the results to the "marketing France" team.

Formations

  • EADA, Escuela De Alta Direccion Y Administracion (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2007 - 2008 Master en Marketing

  • EDHEC Nice

    Nice 2004 - 2008 Master of Management

Réseau