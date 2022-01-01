Arnaud VIOULÈS

Young professional looking for new international opportunities, with 5 years of experience in various sectors. I have specialized in Aerospace through my current position at saint-Gobain

- Business Development competences: new clients prospecting and market analysis.

- Account Management skills: medium to large multinational accounts, client retention strategies, negotiation.

- International profile: fluent in English and Spanish, MBA education in four countries and work experience in four countries.



Mes compétences :

Account manager

Teamwork

Key account manager

Business development

Spanish

English fluent