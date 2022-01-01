Arnould DELLA FAILLE

General manager, International career, Strategic & Turn around manager.



Charismatic leadership, Team booster & developer, Profit and Solution driven,



M&A, Start ups of new businesses, High and Fast profit growth.



Strong Values, Doer, Participation Management.



Specialised in People business, Retail and Network organisations, Multinational companies,



Mes compétences :

Board member

BtoB

CEO

Human ressources

International

International management

Management

Real Estate

restauration

Restauration collective

Retraite

Santé