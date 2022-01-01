Menu

Arnould DELLA FAILLE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

General manager, International career, Strategic & Turn around manager.

Charismatic leadership, Team booster & developer, Profit and Solution driven,

M&A, Start ups of new businesses, High and Fast profit growth.

Strong Values, Doer, Participation Management.

Specialised in People business, Retail and Network organisations, Multinational companies,

Mes compétences :
Board member
BtoB
CEO
Human ressources
International
International management
Management
Real Estate
restauration
Restauration collective
Retraite
Santé

Entreprises

  • ARMONEA SA - CEO

    2010 - maintenant • Building up shareholders value from 89 M€ to 150M€
    • TO from 126 to 174 M€, Ebitda from 2,53% to 6,21%
    • Network from 40 to 55 Nursing homes and 20+ projects under construction
    • 3.500 team members, Software company, Intergenerational services,
    • Financing and Opening of 15 Nursing homes New credit lines for 55 million Euro
    • Real estate and new constructions investment of 210M€+

    • Chairman, Board member of 32 legal entities
    • Vice President Femarbel, Belgian National federation for private nursing homes

  • USG People - Vice president USG PEople Group France et Luxembourg

    St-Julien les Metz 2005 - 2009 Vice President USG PEOPLE France-Luxemburg (Paris) 2005 – 2009
    • TO from 430 to 585M€ with an Ebitda from 2,5 to 18 M€
    • Network of 200 Branches, 6 brands
    • 920 team members, up to 22.000 temporary workers per day
    • Re-branding of the major brand Start People in 2008
    • 3 M&A in 4 years, Start up of 4 new activities

    • Board Member of Prisme, National federation for the professionals of interim and employment
    • Vice President of Fastt, National Social Fund for interim employees

  • EUREST FRANCE - PRESIDENT

    2002 - 2005 • TO from 504 to 550 M€ with an Ebitda from 20 to 29 M€
    • EUREST B&I Network of 1.215 units
    • Development of new Food Concepts (VIP Food service “Millessence” 40 outlets, Train Bleu
    Trays per 100K trays year, Vending integration, New Branding, …)
    • Culture change from B2B to B2B2C,
    • Sales and Retention team reorganisation with new sales processes
    • Market Leadership in Development, new contracts gained in B2Gov

    • Board Member of SNRC, National Federation of contractual catering,
    • Senior Member of the International B&I Catering Expert Group within Compass

  • COMPASS GROUP PLC - DIFFERENTES DIRECTION GENERALE

    Châtillon 1989 - 2005 DIR DEV EUREST BELGIQUE 1989 1992
    DIR DEV EUREST TURQUIE 1992 1993
    DG DE COMPASS MAROC 1994 1999
    DIR DEV COMPASS EGYPTE 1997 1998
    DIR DEV COMPASS ALGERIE 1997
    DG DE COMPASS BELGIQUE 1999 2002
    PDG DE EUREST FRANCE 2002 2005
    DG DE COMPASS FRANCE DIR RESTAURATION B&I 2002 2005

Formations

  • INSEAD (Fontainebleau)

    Fontainebleau 1994 - 1994

Réseau