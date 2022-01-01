Menu

Arthur BESNIER

NANTES

En résumé

Highly motivated international business student. Strong organize, creativity, speaking and communication skills. Reliable, hard working, and dedicated team player that works under pressure. Successfully build and motivate teams, design and implement business processes with a focus on growth and profitability. Ability to thrive in fast-paced and deadline-driven environments. Superb business partnering and leadership skills.

Entreprises

  • TERRE D'ENERGIE LIGHTING Ltd - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    2013 - maintenant

  • Homelights - Assistant manager

    2011 - 2011

  • GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN GROUP - Analyst

    2010 - 2010 Missions diverse, dans le domaine du marketing, de la logistique, et de la comptabilité.

  • WALT DISNEY WORLD - MERCHANDISE

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau