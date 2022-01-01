Menu

Arthur CAMARET

Genève

En résumé

Embauche en CDI suite a un VIE.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Informatique
Management

Entreprises

  • Amaris - Bid Manager

    Genève 2018 - maintenant Belgique

  • Itron - Business Consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2015 - 2018 Dubai - EAU

  • Itron - Senior Technical Consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2015 Based in Dubai

  • Itron - Area Technical Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2013 Based in Dubai

    Responsible for the technical part for prospects and projects
    - Creation of the technical solutions (meters & systems) for tenders
    - Presentation/Defense of the technical proposals to customers
    - Management of relations with the technical internal & third part partners (Wherever necessary inside or outside Itron, including Water & Gas entities)
    - Follow-up of projects in cooperation with all involved parties
    - Training and Technical Support of clients in installation / configuration / commissioning of meters, communication devices and systems
    - Support of Manufacturing for tasks like products configuration or customers commissioning, assistance during FAT…

  • Itron - Technical Support Engineer (Electricity)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - 2010 Based in Dubai

    Continuation of my previous position
    Preparation of technical documentation for tenders and project
    Technical Project Management for Multi-Energy AMR project (30,000 Metering Point)
    Project Manager for AMR Project (2,000 metering Point)
    Technical Support for: AMR, AMI, Smart Grid, Smart Meter

  • Itron - VIE - Ingenieur Support Technique

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2009 Based in Dubai

    Selection of the different elements (Hardware + software) of the proposed system (Electricity/Water metering, Meter Data collection and Management software, knowledge applications) with Product Managers and local Technical team.

    Selection of the local communication and telecommunication technologies

    Writing the technical offer

    Technical Presentation and Offer Defense

  • Alico Gulf - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 COBOL et AS400

  • UTI Group - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Creation d'une application graphique en JAVA

  • A Contre Courant - Comi de Cuisine

    2004 - 2004 Responsable de la preparation et de la mise en place des salades et entrees froids dans un restaurant de La Flotte en Re

  • RGI Reynolds - Stagiaire

    2003 - 2003

  • Gallaher France - Stagiaire

    2002 - 2002

