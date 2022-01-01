Arthur CAMARET

Responsible for the technical part for prospects and projects
- Creation of the technical solutions (meters & systems) for tenders
- Presentation/Defense of the technical proposals to customers
- Management of relations with the technical internal & third part partners (Wherever necessary inside or outside Itron, including Water & Gas entities)
- Follow-up of projects in cooperation with all involved parties
- Training and Technical Support of clients in installation / configuration / commissioning of meters, communication devices and systems
- Support of Manufacturing for tasks like products configuration or customers commissioning, assistance during FAT…
Itron
- Technical Support Engineer (Electricity)
Issy-les-Moulineaux2010 - 2010Based in Dubai
Continuation of my previous position
Preparation of technical documentation for tenders and project
Technical Project Management for Multi-Energy AMR project (30,000 Metering Point)
Project Manager for AMR Project (2,000 metering Point)
Technical Support for: AMR, AMI, Smart Grid, Smart Meter
Itron
- VIE - Ingenieur Support Technique
Issy-les-Moulineaux2008 - 2009Based in Dubai
Selection of the different elements (Hardware + software) of the proposed system (Electricity/Water metering, Meter Data collection and Management software, knowledge applications) with Product Managers and local Technical team.
Selection of the local communication and telecommunication technologies
Writing the technical offer
Technical Presentation and Offer Defense
Alico Gulf
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2007COBOL et AS400
UTI Group
- Stagiaire
2005 - 2005Creation d'une application graphique en JAVA
A Contre Courant
- Comi de Cuisine
2004 - 2004Responsable de la preparation et de la mise en place des salades et entrees froids dans un restaurant de La Flotte en Re