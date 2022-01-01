Menu

Aurélia BOICHÉ

Moissy-Cramayel

En résumé

J’utilise mon sens de l’écoute, mon altruisme et ma loyauté pour contribuer à un monde meilleur en essayant d'en faire bénéficier le plus grand nombre

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Webmarketing
Site marchand
Photoshop
Web 2.0
Microsoft office
Web marketing
Adobe Photoshop
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Customer Relationship Management
AutoDesk

Entreprises

  • Beaute Directe - Chargée de marketing & communication

    Moissy-Cramayel 2018 - maintenant • Participation au plan d'actions commerciales et pilotage de sa mise en œuvre opérationnelle
    • Optimisation et développement des supports d'aide à la vente (brochures, leaflets, PLV…) dans le respect des budgets et des plannings
    • Suivi et gestion de la relation avec les différents prestataires (agences, imprimeurs, fournisseurs ...)
    • Organisation de salons professionnels
    • Participation à la recherche de nouveaux produits (veille concurrentielle, relation fournisseurs…), suivi budgétaire
    • Gestion du site internet (mise à jour, rédactionnels, blog, réseaux sociaux…)
    • Missions commerciales (prises de commandes, prospections…)

  • Drexco Médical - Chargée de marketing

    Crosne 2017 - 2017 • Animation de 3 sites WEB (gestion / administration)
    • Community manager (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Viadeo, Instagram...)
    • Emailings : de la conception à l'envoi
    • Veille concurrentielle
    • Gestion de l'interface GOOGLE (AdWords, Google My Business, Google Analytics)
    • Création graphique (Adobe Photoshop / InDesign)

  • CAD.U.C. - Chargée marketing

    Paris 2010 - 2017 - Gestion de projet web (site marchand et institutionnel) : création des fiches produits, mise à jour et suivi des articles et promotions, création de campagnes Google AdWords, analyses des visites et des ventes
    - Mise en place de la stratégie sur les réseaux sociaux (Viadeo, LinkedIn, Youtube), mises à jour des blogs
    - Élaboration et envoi d’emailings : création graphique (Photoshop), envoi et suivi des ouvertures, clics…
    - Organisation d’évènements clients : journées portes ouvertes, salons et webinaires
    - Objets publicitaires : recherche de prestataires, brief préalable
    - Élaboration et mise en place de la grille tarifaire en accord avec la direction, négociation de marges additionnelles auprès des fournisseurs, élaboration du plan marketing annuel
    - Garante des bases de données clients/prospects et des articles dans le CRM (implémentation et mise à jour)
    - Gestion, suivi et analyse des dépenses marketing
    - Polyvalence en PME : accueil des clients, standard téléphonique, livraison/réception de commandes, courrier, services généraux

  • Steelcase - Assitante Marketing Opérationnel

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Contrat d'apprentissage (2 ans)

    - Communication auprès du réseau de revendeurs, animation de l’extranet et internet, relations presse
    - Réalisation des books marketing trimestriels, mix produits semestriels, extractions ponctuelles pour les experts produits

  • EUROASIA INC. - Assistante de direction

    2008 - 2008 Stage (2 mois)

    - Élaboration de la nouvelle plaquette publicitaire (maquette, échanges avec le graphiste)
    - Mise en place et création d’une base de données pour archivage (saisie des curriculum vitae des candidats)

  • Crédit Agricole SA - Attachée commerciale

    Montrouge 2006 - 2007 Contrat d'apprentissage (1 an)

    - Accueil et orientation des clients en fonction de leurs besoins
    - Propositions commerciales et ventes de produits et services financiers, suivi des objectifs commerciaux

  • Orange - Attachée commerciale

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Contrat d'apprentissage (2 ans)

    - Accueil des clients, détection des besoins, propositions commerciales
    - Réception de livraisons, rangement des stocks…
    - Animation commerciale dans le cadre d’un projet tutoré

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Master en école de commerce

    Majeure marketing opérationnel

  • IUT Sénart-Fontainebleau

    Lieusaint 2006 - 2007 Licence professionnelle Assurances, Banque, Finance, Conseiller gestionnaire de clientèle

  • IUT Sénart-Fontainebleau

    Lieusaint 2004 - 2006 DUT Techniques de commercialisation

  • Lycée George Sand

    Le Mee Sur Seine 2003 - 2004 Baccalauréat général – Série Économiques et Sociales

    Option mathématiques appliquées

