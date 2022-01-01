Aurélia LEOPOLD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Professional Qualifications
Market research skills:
- Extensive experience with various research techniques, both Qualitative (IDI, FGD, Ethnography, Projective techniques) and Quantitative (Consumer Panel, Tracking, Ad Hoc, Modelling)
- Proven record of excellence in all steps of a research project: writing effective proposals – designing research methodology– supervising fieldwork execution – analyzing and interpreting data – delivering presentations
- Strong ability to understand business issues and to provide strategic recommendations
People management:
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams in a multi country environment, experience in training, coaching and managing a team of researchers in both Europe and Asia
Consumer insights expert:
- Worked on a wide range of consumer products, as well as financial services, media, luxury products.
- In-depth knowledge of marketing issues including category development, brand health, segmentation and positioning, new product launch, advertising strategy and media mix optimization, promotion / pricing, CRM
Fluent in French and English, competent in Italian, basic Chinese (Mandarin)
Mes compétences :
Consumer Insights
Cosmétiques
English
Grande Consommation
Insights
International
Luxe
Market Research
Marketing
Mode
Research