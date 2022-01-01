Menu

Aurélia LEOPOLD

PARIS

En résumé

Professional Qualifications

Market research skills:
- Extensive experience with various research techniques, both Qualitative (IDI, FGD, Ethnography, Projective techniques) and Quantitative (Consumer Panel, Tracking, Ad Hoc, Modelling)
- Proven record of excellence in all steps of a research project: writing effective proposals – designing research methodology– supervising fieldwork execution – analyzing and interpreting data – delivering presentations
- Strong ability to understand business issues and to provide strategic recommendations

People management:
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams in a multi country environment, experience in training, coaching and managing a team of researchers in both Europe and Asia

Consumer insights expert:
- Worked on a wide range of consumer products, as well as financial services, media, luxury products.
- In-depth knowledge of marketing issues including category development, brand health, segmentation and positioning, new product launch, advertising strategy and media mix optimization, promotion / pricing, CRM

Fluent in French and English, competent in Italian, basic Chinese (Mandarin)

Entreprises

  • Market Probe - Regional Director Asia Pacific

    2010 - maintenant Head of the Customer Satisfaction & Advocacy department
    Multi country projects and large clients servicing (focus on Financial / Banking / Insurance)
    Heading the Operations team

    We specialize in customer satisfaction, employee and brand stakeholder marketing research. We continue Research & Development efforts in customer retention forecasting systems, resource allocation optimizers, key driver analyses, linkage models, and data mining software so that we can assist our clients with not only directional guidance but also strategic planning.

  • Kadence Indonesia - Associate Director

    2009 - 2010 Customized Research: Quantitative Insight Offering Development
    - Multi Country Project Director for large FMCG and Pharmaceutical accounts
    - Prospection with a focus on FMCG and Retail
    - Expansion of product offering: Shopper analysis, Pricing analysis, and Segmentation

  • TNS China - Research Manager

    2007 - 2008 Customized Research (Quantitative and Qualitative) Project Management
    - Clients included L’Oreal, Danone, Mars, Starcom, BP, KPMG, E.Zegna, HSBC…
    - Managed a team of 4 and coached Qualitative and Quantitative teams as project leader
    - China Champion for 3 TNS Business Solutions: FutureView – NeedScope – Market Contact Audit

  • TNS Taiwan - Account Director

    2005 - 2007 TNS Asia
    Groupe Taylor Nelson Sofres, Taipei, TAIWAN R.O.C.

    New project management
    - Launched a specific sample to track consumer behavior on Selective beauty products and usage of beauty related services

    Marketing and Communication
    - Initiated marketing tools to promote TNS Taiwan, champion for Regional product launches

    Account Management for international clients
    - Account Director for P&G, Nestle, global retailers (Carrefour, Tesco)
    - Prospecting for new clients
    - Training of the entire Taiwan client service team to improve overall service quality

  • TNS WorldPanel (Sécodip) - Chef de groupe expert hygiène beauté

    1999 - 2004 Chef de Groupe Expert Hygiène-Beauté /Manager of the Beauty Business Unit
    TNS WORLDPANEL SECODIP
    Groupe Taylor Nelson Sofres, Chambourcy
    – TNS SECODIP – Chambourcy (France)

    Analysis - Beauty expertise – Account Management
    - In charge of all Cosmetic clients (L’Oréal, Nivea BDF, Bourjois-Chanel, Yves Rocher) for the Consumer Panel: turnover increased by over 10% a year (total of around 2 million Euros)
    - Speaker in seminars on Beauty organized by professional magazines (LSA, Strategies)

    Team Management – team of 6

Formations

