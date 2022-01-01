Aurélia LEOPOLD

Professional Qualifications



Market research skills:

- Extensive experience with various research techniques, both Qualitative (IDI, FGD, Ethnography, Projective techniques) and Quantitative (Consumer Panel, Tracking, Ad Hoc, Modelling)

- Proven record of excellence in all steps of a research project: writing effective proposals – designing research methodology– supervising fieldwork execution – analyzing and interpreting data – delivering presentations

- Strong ability to understand business issues and to provide strategic recommendations



People management:

- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams in a multi country environment, experience in training, coaching and managing a team of researchers in both Europe and Asia



Consumer insights expert:

- Worked on a wide range of consumer products, as well as financial services, media, luxury products.

- In-depth knowledge of marketing issues including category development, brand health, segmentation and positioning, new product launch, advertising strategy and media mix optimization, promotion / pricing, CRM



Fluent in French and English, competent in Italian, basic Chinese (Mandarin)



Mes compétences :

Consumer Insights

Cosmétiques

English

Grande Consommation

Insights

International

Luxe

Market Research

Marketing

Mode

Research