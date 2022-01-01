Matthew WERNER

Mes compétences :
Social responsibility
Multicultural management
Multicultural environment
Strategic planning
Business Development
Communication
Sales
Entreprises
Infosys
- Instep Intern
Roissy en France2013 - maintenantMy MBA International Immersion Project at Infosys in Bangalore will focus on innovation at the bottom of the pyramid through the following objectives:
• To provide guidance to organizations on how to develop successful innovations for global markets that originate in the BOP
• Provide a foundation for sustained future effort towards developing a theory of product, service and business model innovation that allows organizations to meet the needs of BOP segments profitably, sustainability and socially responsibly.
The project will also answer the following key questions:
• What are the key characteristics of products and services targeted at base-of-pyramid consumers?
• How can technologies such as Cloud solutions, mobile based solutions, sensor networks facilitate better product and service delivery targeted at this population?
• What are the organizational capabilities required to develop and market products and services to BOP consumers?
• What are the success factors for making BOP innovations global?
Hult Prize
- Dubai Regional Finalist
2013 - 2013• Conducted a market study and created a sustainable business development strategy to help solve food security issues in slums worldwide
• Presented the final project proposal to business and government officials in Dubai during this case competition sponsored by the Hult International University and the Clinton Global Initiative
International School of Management, Paris
- Executive Director
2007 - 2012-Reported directly to the President while supervising a staff of 20 and a faculty of 60+ full time and visiting professors.
-Managed and directed all business operations at the International School of Management’s Paris, New York, Tokyo and Shanghai offices and urban campuses
-Created and implemented an innovative marketing campaign that increased student enrollment while reducing marketing expenditures by 45%
-Directly responsible for increasing student enrollment by 40% in the PhD, DBA, IEMBA and MBA programs
-Served as an active member of the Board of Trustees requiring involvement in strategic planning and decision-making and the implementation of Board initiatives
International School of Management, Paris
- International Program Developer
2003 - 2007-Established and maintained international partnerships with key Asian markets: Temple University Japan (Tokyo) and Fudan, Jiao Tong and Tongi Universities (Shanghai)
-Developed curricula and managed educational programs for international study programs in Tokyo, Shanghai and New York City in coordination with ISM’s partner institutions
Formations
ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise2012 - 2013Global MBA
ESSEC Business School is the among the top ten business schools in Europe and the top three business schools in France (Financial Times).
University Of Notre Dame (South Bend, Indiana)
South Bend, Indiana1998 - 2002Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations