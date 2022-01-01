Aurelia LEPOUTRE

-
Sofgen Savetax S. A (Genève. Suisse)
- Business Analyst
2013 - maintenant
BPost
- Consultant BI
2009 - 2013
LA POSTE, Brussels, Belgium 3/2009 – Today
Projects :
New BI@RSS Project Retail Sales June 2010 – On going (3 years migration program)
Terminal Dues and Transport Costs Forecasting Datamart for BPI May 2010 – June 2010
Migration project from BO 6.1 to BOXI XI R 3.1
Proof of concept for technical asset of an architecture for near real time reporting : Oracle streams & Data Integrator , BO Designer, WebI & Excelsius; (Jan 2010 to March 2010)
Work in the Enterprise Corporate Datawarehouse pilot project called RPI (Reporting Post International) – 2009
Analyse, design update and implementation of the Business Objects solution (universe and reports) for AP and PO modules of iPromis application (ERP Oracle Applications) – maintenance : 2009
Software: Oracle 11,TOAD, Business Objects 6.51, , BODI – Business Objects Data Services XI 12.2; Power Designer 15; Business Objects XI R3; TortoiseSVN; UC4
o Responsibilities :
Business Analysis
Technical Analysis
Release Coordinator
Interface with the different applications ICT owners / business owners
Detailed Specification Document (DSD)
Technical Design Document (TDD)
Analysis and Data modelling (corporate and datamart )using Power Designer 15 ( Conceptual, Logical, Physical, Information Liquidity Model)
Multi sources data integration (Oracle, SQL Server, flat files) and qualification
Master Test Plan
Lead the ETL development teams
End users community support and training manuals
Prepare the migration methodology
Managing the offshore team (2 persons) doing the testing of the migrated universes
Mitigate technical issues of the migration process
Release the migration iterations
Help desk to users during the hand on
Maintenance 2nd level
FORTIS BANK, Brussels, Belgium
- BI Consultant
2008 - 2009
Mission Context & Objectives:
MPB Metrics is established to provide 'one version of the truth' for all commercial, Merchant and Private Banking data. It is a three tier Data Warehouse with a sourcing area, a relational database, reflecting the business data for the bank and a Reporting layer, using Business Objects. It provides a centralised information warehouse with accurate data for both current and historic purposes. This data is used to satisfy all the reporting needs of the Business. The warehouse guarantees swift data delivery and guaranteed data quality.
The MPBMetrics should:
• Provide one single repository
• Structured reporting
• Customized info services
• Automate the KPI production for X-border performance management of Merchant and Private Banking
• Provide Sirius distribution & Fusion projects with accurate and coherent reference information
• Harmonize Business definitions
• Guarantee Data Quality
Responsibilities:
Design and implementation of the Business Objects solution :
Business Objects universes : Government Loans Risk Management, Customer Profitability, Sales Force Reporting, etc.
Business Objects and linked WebI Reports
Design support to the Business Analysts team
Support for ETL specifications and mapping
Quality data check
Testing and documentation
Supervise and support the BO internal team
Swiss Re, Zurich, Switzerland
- BI Consultant
2007 - 2008
Mission Context & Objectives:
Swiss Re is the world’s largest re-insurer and operates in more than 30 countries. Responsibility spanned development and implementation of 3 BI projects :
1. Underwriting Historical data migration and reporting
The project scope is to make the underwriting data stemming from the source systems available into an Oracle database. The business intelligence solution will be Business Objects (BO). The project is relevant for the three streams LS3 (UK), RELACS (Denmark), SPICE (Germany) of the Vita Non UK Project.
2.Technical Accounting Historical data migration and reporting : same perimeter and responsibilities
3. Facultative Billing for American branches of Swiss RE
The future facultative billing process replaces the existing billing process after systems migration take place. CMP DWH is chosen as data source for future facultative billing. Business Object is chosen as tool to query CMP DHW Billing data mart to produce the billing report.
Responsibilities:
Detailed Specification Document (DSD)
Technical Design Document (TDD)
Design and implementation of the Business Objects solution :
Data migration (transformation)
Business Objects universes
Business Objects Reports
Users manual and training
Technical support
Quality data check
Close collaboration with the USA/Canada business team on the Detailed Specification Document (DSD) and the DWH team
Technical Design Document (TDD)
ABN Amro Asset Management Division, Amsterdam – The Netherlands
- BI Consultant
2005 - 2007
Mission context & Objectives:
ABN AMRO Asset management has business units implemented over 4 continents: Asia, Europe, North and South America. The Global Finance department mission is to centralize, consolidate and supply financial information and analysis at the global level and also at the local level, according with the customer management and product development strategies, from the Activity Based Costing perspective
Responsibilities:
• Impact study of the database and universe changes at the reporting level (240 reports in Enterprise Repository) – creation of VBA tool for impact analysis
• Analysis of the reports for optimization: run frequency, report size, data set size, size of Excel file generated by users with Business Objects reports, bursting needs
• Priories the reporting workflow changes depending on strategic needs; Planning and organizing work
• Development and/or enhancement, data set result validation, layout double check (Business Objects and Excel), VBA macros and Broadcast Agent for bursting reports
• Reporting documentation for end users
• Solid and cross report testing
• Job position process documentation for the off-shore team
• Redesign of the data mart to implement historical data maintenance and other business required functionalities
• Universe and reports migration to the new model
• Training to the off-shored development team (India)
• Functional knowledge transfer to the off-shored team (India)
• User Acceptance Test of the off-shored development
• World wide end users assistance
Software: Oracle 9i,TOAD, PL/SQL, Business Objects 6.5.1 (Designer, Supervisor, WebI, Infoview, Broadcast Agent), VBA, Powerdesigner
OKAIDI S.A. , Roubaix (59) France
- BI Application Lead
2005 - 2005
OKAIDI S.A. is a children clothes retailer native from north of France, but implemented in Europe, North America and Middle Est. The datawarehouse system was build with Oracle 8 for the data storage, Datastage for the ETL Process and Business Objects 5.1 for the reporting side. It covers the sales, warehouse, supply chain and part of the finance process. There were almost 300 reports running every night and more than 2000 preformatted reports for the ad-hoc run. Almost 80 users were allowed to run or build reports in their own side. After 5 years of the existence in this technical configuration the datawarehouse became quite huge, considering the amount of the stored data and the daily data flow. Some of the reports were running over 6 hours, and the average running time for medium reports was about one hour. Considering the fact that Okaidi acquired JACADI SA, on May 2005 it became urgent to reconsider the technical and functional architecture of the datawarehouse.
Responsibilities:
• Project budgeting and planning
• Auditing the existing platform and proposing a new platform
• The choice : Sybase IQ for the database, Sunopsys for the ETL Business Objects 5 for the reporting with up-date in Business Objects XI on 2006
• Migration planning, budgeting and organization
• Management of the 3 internal developers and 3 external resources
PARSYS
- RESPONSABLE BI
Paris
2003 - 2006
Mission context & Objectives:
PARSYS SA is a French independent IT leasing and management. In 2002 the company was developing a new internal Information Management System (AMIS for Asset Management Information System) more compatible with the business needs and evolution. The previous one (GAV2) included a reporting solution based on Business Objects 5.7 suite, directly connected at the operational database. On the new project, the decision was to rebuild a real and complete datawarehouse solution, based on Oracle 9i for the database (separated from the operational one), Data Integrator for the ETL and Business Object suite 6.5 for the reporting side. Also this solution should be able to be adapted in the future to the multilingual implementation. I integrated Parsys as Project Manager, in charge with all aspects of the BI system.
Responsibilities:
• Project budgeting and planning
• Functional design
• Build the architecture of the BI system
• Data modelling AMC ( Designer, Oracle 9i)
• Design of the datawarehouse load batch (ETL Data Integrator 6.5)
• Universe design
• Corporate reports development
• Quality data management
• Users administration and security policy
• Users training
• Implementation, deployment and BI system administration
• Helpdesk
Releasing the new version Enterprise 6.5 for all the tools:
• Redesign business universe
• Review of the technical specification
• Redefine the user access to the data
Application maintenance and support:
• Audit optimisation, evolution and maintenance of all the principals universes and BO reference frame
• Asset management : internal users and customers (French, English)
• Billing : Customer and supplier
• Catalogues management
Movitex S.A. Wasquehal (59) France
- Product Marketing Analyst
1998 - 2001
MOVITEX S.A. is now a brand and a branch of REDCATS GROUP, the second worldwide mail order retail group. The business core of Movitex is based on the senior’s customer market (over 50 years old). I was hired to set up the Product Marketing Department and to drive its Datamart Infocenter implementation from the functional perspective.
Responsibilities:
Defining the tools and methods for the quantitative marketing analyse
Designing Business Objects corporate reports from the Products and Competitors datamart.
Implementation of the scoring method to measure the products similarities.
Data quality and consistency implementation policy
Recruitment, training and management of five persons team supplying data; 5 persons managed.
User end acceptance test
Functional and Business Process Management Documentation
Redcats
- Chargée d'études marketing produit
Paris
1998 - 2000