Aurelia SPRECHER

A reactive and results oriented Business Unit Manager, with 9 years experience in production abroad (Argentina-Russia). Thrive in fast-paced and challenging environment requiring adaptability and expertise in management, process, production scheduling, training and troubleshooting. Analytical skills and adaptability in multicultural teams.

Quick and life-long learner with ability to juggle multiple priorities and meet tight deadlines without compromising quality.

Effective in utilizing and developing resources, improving processes and quality, reducing costs.





Mes compétences :

Flexibilité

Goal oriented

SAP

Production

Optimization

Communication