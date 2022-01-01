Aurélie ARROUET

Analytical skills

-Transfer of analytical methods (as donor and receivor)

-Validation of analytical methods

-Statistical evaluation for settings of specifications and limits

-Qualification of new product references



Stability handling (clinical and commercials) of Drug Products (vials and syringes forms) and Drug Substances.

-Redaction of stability reports and protocols (based on ICH guidelines)

-Statistical evaluation of shelf life of Drug Substances



Quality and compliance

-Approval of analytical data (HPLC, CE-SDS, SDS-PAGE, Assay by UV, ELISA) of IPC (In process Control), release and stability analyses

-Handling and investigation of deviations, OOE and OOS results. Realization of CAPA (Corrective and preventives actions)

-Handling and realization of Change Controls



Regulatory Knowledge

-Review of CTD/IND/IMPD documents

-Answers to Health Authorities during submission

-Active participation to Health Authorities inspections (FDA, ANSM, ANVISA)



Green Belt Certified



QC organization and management

-Organization of QC transversal process

-Redaction and review of SOP





April-September 2010: 6 months internship in the development laboratory of polymers deformulation of Rhodia in Lyon (France) to develop and validate analytical methods (HPLC and GC).



June-October 2009: Internship in Akzo Nobel in the Netherlands (Arnhem) to optimize analytical methods (Raman) and statistically study the impact of different parameters (impurities, pH, temperature) on the titration.



Mes compétences :

Biotechnologies

Chimie

Chimie analytique

Chimiste

Contrôle qualité

CPG

GMP

HPLC

Qualité

Raman

Recherche