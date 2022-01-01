Menu

Aurélie ARROUET

Thiverny

Analytical skills
-Transfer of analytical methods (as donor and receivor)
-Validation of analytical methods
-Statistical evaluation for settings of specifications and limits
-Qualification of new product references

Stability handling (clinical and commercials) of Drug Products (vials and syringes forms) and Drug Substances.
-Redaction of stability reports and protocols (based on ICH guidelines)
-Statistical evaluation of shelf life of Drug Substances

Quality and compliance
-Approval of analytical data (HPLC, CE-SDS, SDS-PAGE, Assay by UV, ELISA) of IPC (In process Control), release and stability analyses
-Handling and investigation of deviations, OOE and OOS results. Realization of CAPA (Corrective and preventives actions)
-Handling and realization of Change Controls

Regulatory Knowledge
-Review of CTD/IND/IMPD documents
-Answers to Health Authorities during submission
-Active participation to Health Authorities inspections (FDA, ANSM, ANVISA)

Green Belt Certified

QC organization and management
-Organization of QC transversal process
-Redaction and review of SOP


April-September 2010: 6 months internship in the development laboratory of polymers deformulation of Rhodia in Lyon (France) to develop and validate analytical methods (HPLC and GC).

June-October 2009: Internship in Akzo Nobel in the Netherlands (Arnhem) to optimize analytical methods (Raman) and statistically study the impact of different parameters (impurities, pH, temperature) on the titration.

Biotechnologies
Chimie
Chimie analytique
Chimiste
Contrôle qualité
CPG
GMP
HPLC
Qualité
Raman
Recherche

  • Akzo nobel - Stagiaire en Recherche et développement

    Thiverny maintenant Stage ingénieur chez Akzo Nobel à Arnhem aux Pays-Bas
    -Développement d’une méthode de dosage en ligne par spectroscopie Raman
    -Optimisation des paramètres d’analyse
    -Etude de l’impact de paramètres extérieurs (pH, impuretés) sur le dosage

  • Rhodia - Stagiaire en recherche et développement

    Courbevoie maintenant Stage ingénieur au laboratoire de déformulation et d’analyses de Rhodia à Lyon
    -Développement d’une méthode de dosage de co-monomères de polyamides et de différents lubrifiants par HPLC et CPG
    -Vérification des chaînes de CPG et utilisation de l’IR et de la GC-MS
    -Validation de méthodes

  • Novartis - Quality Control (QC) expert

  • Novartis biotechnologies - Spécialiste analytique

    2010 - 2013 Spécialiste analytique en contrôle qualité au site de biotechnologies Novartis à Huningue (département spécialisé dans l’étude des stabilités et dans l’analyse du produit fini) en milieu GMP :
    -Rédaction et revue de rapports/protocoles de stabilité
    -Approbation de données analytiques (HPLC, CE-SDS, SDS-PAGE, LAL, ELISA)
    -Traitements et investigation de déviations, d’OOE et d’OOS
    -Réalisation de CAPA (Actions correctives et préventives)
    -Rédaction et revue de procédures (SOP)
    -Participation au management d’une équipe de 15 techniciens

