Aurélie BONNET
Aurélie BONNET
Noisy-le-Grand
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CPI Global
- DRH
Noisy-le-Grand
2007 - maintenant
CPI Global
- Adjointe DRH
Noisy-le-Grand
2001 - 2007
Formations
Institut Supérieur Gestion Du Personnel ISGP (Paris)
Paris
2000 - 2002
Maîtrise RH
IUT
Angers
1998 - 2000
GEA - Option FC
Lycée Auguste Et Jean Renoir (Angers)
Angers
1996 - 1998
Bac ES - Option Mathématiques
Réseau
Aurore DUTILLY
Bernard VALTON
Florian MORILLON
Gwenael LOUVAIN
Jonathan SUEUR
Kim TURKIEH
Patricia LEFEBVRE
Philippe PINELLI
Sabine PARDO
Yovan NALOVIC