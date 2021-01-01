Menu

Aurélie HUBER-MALFAIT

PARIS

En résumé

More than fifteen years of work experience in corporate and operational Finance in various international environments

Entreprises

  • Kapsch TrafficCom - South Africa - Finance and Cost Control Executive

    2015 - 2017

  • NextiraOne - Head of Special Projects - Finance Support

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2014 Project leader for the sale of the Group affiliates
    Direct report to the Group CFO

  • NextiraOne - Head of Financial Planning & Analysis

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2013 Direct report to the Group CFO - Management of 4 people

    Group performance analysis : P&L, Balance sheet, Cash, Working Capital, Business lines
    Internal and external financial communication
    Due diligences for the Swiss affiliate sale in November 2011 and for the renewal of credit lines

  • NextiraOne - Senior Business Analyst

    Rueil-Malmaison 2008 - 2009 Acting as Head of FP&A for 10 months

  • MODELABS - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Direct report to the Group CFO - Management of a controller

    ERP implementation (NAVISION) as Key User for finance : go-live in May 2007
    Implementation of the consolidation and reporting tool MAGNITUDE (BFC) : go-live in May 2007
    IPO – 11 April 2006: reference document, relationships with banks and lawyers

  • Deloitte - Manager

    Puteaux 2000 - 2005 Worked for listed and non-listed clients in industries and services areas (IFRS and French Gaap) and subsidiaries of international clients (IFRS and US/UK GAAP) for statutory, reporting and consolidation purposes : Luxury, Chemical and Automotive industries & Services providers (IT Services, Telecom, Catering)

    Internal training and Recruitment of cadets

