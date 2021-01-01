Aurélie HUBER-MALFAIT

More than fifteen years of work experience in corporate and operational Finance in various international environments
Kapsch TrafficCom - South Africa
- Finance and Cost Control Executive
2015 - 2017
NextiraOne
- Head of Special Projects - Finance Support
Rueil-Malmaison2013 - 2014Project leader for the sale of the Group affiliates
Direct report to the Group CFO
NextiraOne
- Head of Financial Planning & Analysis
Rueil-Malmaison2009 - 2013Direct report to the Group CFO - Management of 4 people
Group performance analysis : P&L, Balance sheet, Cash, Working Capital, Business lines
Internal and external financial communication
Due diligences for the Swiss affiliate sale in November 2011 and for the renewal of credit lines
NextiraOne
- Senior Business Analyst
Rueil-Malmaison2008 - 2009Acting as Head of FP&A for 10 months
MODELABS
- Contrôleur de Gestion
Paris2005 - 2008Direct report to the Group CFO - Management of a controller
ERP implementation (NAVISION) as Key User for finance : go-live in May 2007
Implementation of the consolidation and reporting tool MAGNITUDE (BFC) : go-live in May 2007
IPO – 11 April 2006: reference document, relationships with banks and lawyers
Deloitte
- Manager
Puteaux2000 - 2005Worked for listed and non-listed clients in industries and services areas (IFRS and French Gaap) and subsidiaries of international clients (IFRS and US/UK GAAP) for statutory, reporting and consolidation purposes : Luxury, Chemical and Automotive industries & Services providers (IT Services, Telecom, Catering)