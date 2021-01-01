Aurélien BOURIOT

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Management
Gestion de projet
Organisation et stratégie
Entreprises
Accenture
- Managing Director
Paris2015 - maintenantI am a Managing Director within Accenture Consulting, I have 10+ years of experience in the Utilities / Energy industry as well as strong skills in operating model transformation, program management, organization & process effectiveness, resources & talent management and digital transformation.
In my past experience, I helped several business units handling major disruptive trends and transformational issues, developing new frameworks and methods for transformation programs, designing models and organizations, improving operating model performance and leading change.
Skills: Operating Model; Complex Transformation Programs; Digital Strategy; Organisational Strategy and Design, Business Modeling, Resources and Talent management; Business Case
Industry: Utilities & Energy with deep knowledge in Electricity & Gaz Markets
ESSEC Business School
- Accenture "Manager Skills" Course Lead
CERGY2011 - maintenantCreated and designed with ESSEC a dedicated program to prepare first-year students to issue analysis, problem solving and effective communication. Since 2011, this program has been delivered to 360 students every year by 10 managers of Accenture.