Aurore BOISSET

  • FRENEHARD
  • directrice

Saint-Symphorien-des-Bruyères

  • FRENEHARD - Directrice

    Direction générale | Saint-Symphorien-des-Bruyères (61300) 2022 - maintenant Piloter le plan de développement stratégique, humain et financier

  • FRENEHARD & MICHAUX - Directrice Commerciale et Marketing Distribution, Communication

    SAINT SYMPHORIEN DES BRUYERES 2015 - maintenant

  • FRENEHARD & MICHAUX - Responsable des Ventes

    SAINT SYMPHORIEN DES BRUYERES 2008 - 2015 Manager d'une équipe commerciale de 9 personnes
    CA : 25M€

  • ASTURIENNE - CHEF DE MARCHE LS ET OUTILLAGE

    2004 - 2008 Référencement, Achats, Animations
    CA : 18M€

  • FRENEHARD & MICHAUX - Chargée de communication / marketing

    SAINT SYMPHORIEN DES BRUYERES 1997 - 2004

Formations

  • IAE

    Caen 2002 - 2003 MARKETING OPERATIONNEL

  • Lycée Carcouet

    Saint Herblain 1995 - 1997 BTS COMMUNICATION DES ENTREPRISES

  • Lycée Napoleon

    L'Aigle 1991 - 1994 Baccalauréat A1 Lettres et Mathématiques

