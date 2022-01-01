Aurore BOISSET

Retail
FRENEHARD
directrice
Saint-Symphorien-des-Bruyères
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Carisme
Entreprises
FRENEHARD
- Directrice
Direction générale | Saint-Symphorien-des-Bruyères (61300)
2022 - maintenant
Piloter le plan de développement stratégique, humain et financier
FRENEHARD & MICHAUX
- Directrice Commerciale et Marketing Distribution, Communication
SAINT SYMPHORIEN DES BRUYERES
2015 - maintenant
FRENEHARD & MICHAUX
- Responsable des Ventes
SAINT SYMPHORIEN DES BRUYERES
2008 - 2015
Manager d'une équipe commerciale de 9 personnes
CA : 25M€
ASTURIENNE
- CHEF DE MARCHE LS ET OUTILLAGE
2004 - 2008
Référencement, Achats, Animations
CA : 18M€
FRENEHARD & MICHAUX
- Chargée de communication / marketing
SAINT SYMPHORIEN DES BRUYERES
1997 - 2004
Formations
IAE
Caen
2002 - 2003
MARKETING OPERATIONNEL
Lycée Carcouet
Saint Herblain
1995 - 1997
BTS COMMUNICATION DES ENTREPRISES
Lycée Napoleon
L'Aigle
1991 - 1994
Baccalauréat A1 Lettres et Mathématiques
Réseau
Christophe PETIT
David GAGNEUX
Fabrice BERREUR
Gérald BAUDRY
Gil GAUFRETEAU
Océane SURIVET
Patrice BARS
Philippe REVEL
Thierry GARCIA
