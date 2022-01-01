Retail
Aurore SALAUN
Aurore SALAUN
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
Cryolife
- Responsable régional
2016 - 2019
Responsable régional division chirurgie cardiaque sur la région ouest.
Pérouse médical
- Responsable commercial
2014 - 2016
Cadre commercial dispositif médical implantable division cardiovasculaire et imagerie sur le 1/4 nord ouest
HOLLISTER
- Responsable commercial
2011 - 2014
CADRE COMMERCIAL EN DISPOSITIF MEDICAL HOSPITALIER : GAMME UROLOGIE SUR LA BRETAGNE ET LOIRE ATLANTIQUE
Covidien
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
Élancourt
2005 - 2007
RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL SUR LE GRAND OUEST
CL INNOVATION
- VISITEUSE MEDICALE
2003 - 2004
Formations
Faculte De Medecine
Dijon
2002 - 2003
DEUST Technico-commercial en Biomédical
DEUST Technico-commercial en Biomédical
Lycée Stanislas
Villers Les Nancy
1996 - 1998
BTS BIOTECHNOLOGIE
bts biotechnologie
Lycée Chaptal
Quimper
1994 - 1996
BACCALAUREAT STL BGB
STL BGB
Réseau
Cédric SOUQUET
Christophe EREMBERT
Dussot PASCAL
Franck BOISSIN
Franck PETIT ROUX
Guillaume HOFMANSKI
Jean-Louis BOUFFETEAU
Jean-Marc THOREUX
Sara ANCELIN
Valérie GORAND
