Aurore SALAUN

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • Cryolife - Responsable régional

    2016 - 2019 Responsable régional division chirurgie cardiaque sur la région ouest.

  • Pérouse médical - Responsable commercial

    2014 - 2016 Cadre commercial dispositif médical implantable division cardiovasculaire et imagerie sur le 1/4 nord ouest

  • HOLLISTER - Responsable commercial

    2011 - 2014 CADRE COMMERCIAL EN DISPOSITIF MEDICAL HOSPITALIER : GAMME UROLOGIE SUR LA BRETAGNE ET LOIRE ATLANTIQUE

  • Covidien - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    Élancourt 2005 - 2007 RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL SUR LE GRAND OUEST

  • CL INNOVATION - VISITEUSE MEDICALE

    2003 - 2004

Formations

Réseau

