Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aymeric MARCHAL
Ajouter
Aymeric MARCHAL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Directeur artistique
Graphiste web
Web
Entreprises
Grand Union
- Directeur Artistique
2011 - maintenant
Freelance
- Directeur Artistique
2011 - maintenant
TBWA\Paris
- Directeur Artistique
2010 - 2010
JWT Paris
- Directeur Artistique Junior
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2006 - 2010
Open
- Assistant Directeur Artistique
Levallois-Perret
2004 - 2006
Formations
Intuit LAB
Paris
2002 - 2004
Graphisme
Ecole De Communication Visuelle ECV
Paris
1999 - 2001
Graphisme
Réseau
Adela VILLANUEVA
Arnaud THOMMES
Cynthia SINNAN
David REDON
Emmanuelle COLLIN
Héloïse BAUDIENVILLE
Julia DESCOURTIS
Ludovic ISMAEL
Ronan LE BERRE
Yacine DRAMOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z