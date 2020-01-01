Baptiste GIRAUDIER

Issy-les-Moulineaux.2007 - 2011- Delivery of Business Intelligence and SharePoint engagements as Consultant, Presales, Technical Lead, Project Manager on Time and Materials and Fixed Price contracts, in France and in the US
- Management of 15+ Microsoft and Partner consultants during the creation of the Business Intelligence Competency Center for L’Oréal, one of the 10 biggest customers of Microsoft worldwide. Preferred contact of Microsoft Corp. for the Business Intelligence Strategic Technical Adoption Program
- Speaker during public events (TechDays Paris 2010) and internal events (TechReady 10 and 12)
Microsoft
- Consultant
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2006 - 2006Au sein de la division Services de Microsoft France, j'ai participé à la conception et à la réalisation, pour Alstom Transport, d'un système de communication et de supervision d'un réseau de tramways.
Technologies mises en jeu : ASP.Net, C#, activeX, C++, Web Services, AJAX, VoIP, messagerie instantannée, bases de données, IIS, Windows Server 2003, Virtual Machines.
Osiatis
- Analyste Développeur
Puteaux2005 - 2005Après avoir défini les besoins logiciels pour un service de Tierce Maintenance Applicative, j'ai conçu et réalisé un outil de reporting utilisé par les ingénieurs et techniciens afin de maintenir un cahier d'activité. Les chefs de projets sont alors en mesure de générer automatiquement des rapports d'activité selon plusieurs niveaux de consolidation.
Technologies mises en jeu : HTML, CSS, PHP, MySQL, JavaScript.
Formations
Concordia University (Montréal)
Montréal2006 - 2006Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science