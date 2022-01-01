Menu

Beatrice LE GOFF

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TEVA - ATTACHEE SCIENTIFIQUE (delegée hospitalier)

    2005 - maintenant

  • Pharmakopius omnicare teva (3societes) - Recherche clinique

    1997 - 2005 attachee de recherche clinique
    audit
    chef de projet

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1995 - 1996 DESS pharmacologie

  • RENNES 1

    Rennes 1994 - 1995 DEA master 2 biologie moleculaire

    biologie

  • Faculté Rennes 2

    Rennes 1993 - 1994 maitrise de biochimie

    biochimie

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :