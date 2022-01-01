Retail
Beatrice LE GOFF
Beatrice LE GOFF
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TEVA
- ATTACHEE SCIENTIFIQUE (delegée hospitalier)
2005 - maintenant
Pharmakopius omnicare teva (3societes)
- Recherche clinique
1997 - 2005
attachee de recherche clinique
audit
chef de projet
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1995 - 1996
DESS pharmacologie
RENNES 1
Rennes
1994 - 1995
DEA master 2 biologie moleculaire
biologie
Faculté Rennes 2
Rennes
1993 - 1994
maitrise de biochimie
biochimie
Réseau
Armelle LUCATELLI
Catherine PAVIA TRAPANI
Nathalie ROUINSARD
Philippe RUBBELYNCK
Philippe TRICOT
Thierry OLLIVIER
Véronique JAMAGNE
