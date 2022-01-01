Béatrice VERNHES

(Documentaires)
- F I L M O G R A P H I E
1994 - maintenant
LE CRI, NACERA BELAZA (2017)
(9'), Culture Box
Les films Jack fébus (France Télévision)
FÉMINISTES EN TOUS GENRES (2016)
(60mn), Zadig productions (LCP, TV5)
ANGEL VERGARA (2011)
(26mn), Image et cie, L'Art et la Manière (Arte)
RÉSIDENCES D'ARTISTES (2010)
(4x12mn), Fondation d'Entreprise Hermès, No One production
LOOPING (2010)
(26mn), Uzès Danse - TanzWerkstatt Berlin - O espaço do tempo
Commision Européenne Culture 2007-2013
NASTY (2009)
(26mn), Image et cie, L'Art et la Manière (Arte)
CAROLYN CARLSON, dance as a karma (2007)
(26mn), Bel Air Media (Mezzo - France 2 et Classica Italia)
Festival international de films de danse de la Haye
NACERA BELAZA, l’équilibre en soi (2006)
(26mn) Bel Air Media (Mezzo - France 2)
Festival de Films de Femmes de Créteil
SORAYA, NADJET ET LES AUTRES (2004)
(52mn), Bel Air Media (TV 5 - TV Rennes)
Festival d’Automne de Gardanne, Festival de Films de Femmes de Créteil, International documentary festival of Barcelona, Femmes en Résistance, Festival les comptoirs du Doc, Festival de Cinéma de Douarnenez
AU PAYS DES SERIS (1994)
(26mn), Mexique, Thorel Production (TV8 Mont-Blanc)
Havana Film Festival
AU PAYS DES YAQUIS (1994)
(26mn), Mexique, Thorel Production (TV8 Mont-Blanc)
Havana Film Festival