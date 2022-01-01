Menu

Béatrice VERNHES

PARIS

En résumé

RÉALISATRICE - CADREUSE
Documentaire, Captation, Film institutionnel, Éducation à l'image

Entreprises

  • (Documentaires) - F I L M O G R A P H I E

    1994 - maintenant LE CRI, NACERA BELAZA (2017)
    (9'), Culture Box
    Les films Jack fébus (France Télévision)

    FÉMINISTES EN TOUS GENRES (2016)
    (60mn), Zadig productions (LCP, TV5)

    ANGEL VERGARA (2011)
    (26mn), Image et cie, L'Art et la Manière (Arte)

    RÉSIDENCES D'ARTISTES (2010)
    (4x12mn), Fondation d'Entreprise Hermès, No One production

    LOOPING (2010)
    (26mn), Uzès Danse - TanzWerkstatt Berlin - O espaço do tempo
    Commision Européenne Culture 2007-2013

    NASTY (2009)
    (26mn), Image et cie, L'Art et la Manière (Arte)

    CAROLYN CARLSON, dance as a karma (2007)
    (26mn), Bel Air Media (Mezzo - France 2 et Classica Italia)
    Festival international de films de danse de la Haye

    NACERA BELAZA, l’équilibre en soi (2006)
    (26mn) Bel Air Media (Mezzo - France 2)
    Festival de Films de Femmes de Créteil

    SORAYA, NADJET ET LES AUTRES (2004)
    (52mn), Bel Air Media (TV 5 - TV Rennes)
    Festival d’Automne de Gardanne, Festival de Films de Femmes de Créteil, International documentary festival of Barcelona, Femmes en Résistance, Festival les comptoirs du Doc, Festival de Cinéma de Douarnenez

    AU PAYS DES SERIS (1994)
    (26mn), Mexique, Thorel Production (TV8 Mont-Blanc)
    Havana Film Festival

    AU PAYS DES YAQUIS (1994)
    (26mn), Mexique, Thorel Production (TV8 Mont-Blanc)
    Havana Film Festival

