Becem FDHILA

KSOUR ESSEF

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Procurement
communication skills
Strong leadership skills
Microsoft Office
Health and Safety procedures
Good problem solving skills
Excellent IT skills
Data Entry
Gestion des stocks
Gestion d'équipe

Entreprises

  • BU Dufry Africa - Category Manager Fashion, Toys and Accessories

    2010 - maintenant Responsible for the implementation of the Category Strategy and for the relationship and
    negotiation with local suppliers assuming accountability on the gross margin %

    * Implement throughout his Business Unit the Category Strategy defined by DTR Global
    Procurement
    * Responsible of the Business Unit procurement of local assortment, preparing and
    conducting negotiations with local suppliers, including cost prices, terms and A&P
    * Ensure that the correct implementation of pricing policies complies with the margin
    targets set in the Category Strategy
    * Interface with Global Category Managers to customize the global assortment to local
    needs, identifying opportunities for product listings, agreeing on delisting's and suggesting
    specific promotions
    * Plan and organize promotions in coordination with Global Category Managers and
    Marketing, including the management of stocks to be discontinued, and implements the
    promotional plan
    * Coordinate and follow-up with Marketing the development and implementation of the
    promotional plan
    * Receive and implement Head Quarter communication standards
    * Participate in internal review meetings, ensuring proper upstream/downstream
    communication
    * Supervision of BU Master Data, ensuring accurate data entry and handling ;
    * Ensure that all contracts comply with Dufry policy and governmental regulation
    * Responsible for data integrity in supplier / customer / product data base
    * Track performance of products and suppliers ;
    * Ensure margin and contribution objectives for the company
    * Analyze customers complaints and needs on assortment and determine solutions to
    address critical issues
    * Implements processes to ensure effective forecasting and ordering for an optimal supply
    * Manages daily logistics activities, including Purchase Ordering System, Forecast
    Management system, obsolescence, etc
    * Manages suppliers' performance, sharing critical information and proposing corrective
    actions seeking for Supply Chain optimization
    * Analyzes slow and non movers, overstock and out-of-stock, and develop action plan
    accordingly

  • DUFRY Tunisie - Catégorie Manager

    Nice 2010 - maintenant

  • Dufry - Shop Manager

    Nice 2006 - 2010 Responsible for managing the Dufry shops within an operation, consistent with the short and long
    term interests of the company, its employees and its customers, and ensuring the highest level of
    customer service possible.

    * Promote quality of customer service among staff through training and by acting as a
    positive role model
    * Create "seamless customer service" by making every effort to find merchandise for
    customers even if an item is not in stock

    * Hire people who are passionate about our products and philosophy and maintain
    employee attitude and morale by recognizing outstanding performance and service and by
    motivating and developing staff
    * Maintain staff levels that allow for the best possible customer service
    * Execute performance evaluations and goal assessments ;
    * Prepare the work schedule to ensure that the store goals will be met through appropriate
    planning and organization of staff and manage absences and health management with HR
    * Provide an "open door" policy where employees are free to express their concerns and
    * feelings without fear of retribution or ill will
    Hold weekly staff meetings and submit notes to Area Retail Manager
    * Ensure that company policy & procedures are communicated in a timely manner &
    adhered to accordingly ,

  • DUFRY Tunisie - Responsable vente

    Nice 2005 - 2010

  • TELEPERFORMANCE Tunisie - Teleacteur

    Asnières sur Seine 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • National Institute Of Communication Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2005 Masters Degree

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2005 technique d'information et de communication

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion (Sfax)

    Sfax 1997 - 2002 Bachelors Degree

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion FSEG SFAX

    Sfax 1997 - 2002 economie financière et bancaire

