Becem FDHILA

Mes compétences :
Procurement
communication skills
Strong leadership skills
Microsoft Office
Health and Safety procedures
Good problem solving skills
Excellent IT skills
Data Entry
Gestion des stocks
Gestion d'équipe
Entreprises
BU Dufry Africa
- Category Manager Fashion, Toys and Accessories
2010 - maintenantResponsible for the implementation of the Category Strategy and for the relationship and
negotiation with local suppliers assuming accountability on the gross margin %
* Implement throughout his Business Unit the Category Strategy defined by DTR Global
Procurement
* Responsible of the Business Unit procurement of local assortment, preparing and
conducting negotiations with local suppliers, including cost prices, terms and A&P
* Ensure that the correct implementation of pricing policies complies with the margin
targets set in the Category Strategy
* Interface with Global Category Managers to customize the global assortment to local
needs, identifying opportunities for product listings, agreeing on delisting's and suggesting
specific promotions
* Plan and organize promotions in coordination with Global Category Managers and
Marketing, including the management of stocks to be discontinued, and implements the
promotional plan
* Coordinate and follow-up with Marketing the development and implementation of the
promotional plan
* Receive and implement Head Quarter communication standards
* Participate in internal review meetings, ensuring proper upstream/downstream
communication
* Supervision of BU Master Data, ensuring accurate data entry and handling ;
* Ensure that all contracts comply with Dufry policy and governmental regulation
* Responsible for data integrity in supplier / customer / product data base
* Track performance of products and suppliers ;
* Ensure margin and contribution objectives for the company
* Analyze customers complaints and needs on assortment and determine solutions to
address critical issues
* Implements processes to ensure effective forecasting and ordering for an optimal supply
* Manages daily logistics activities, including Purchase Ordering System, Forecast
Management system, obsolescence, etc
* Manages suppliers' performance, sharing critical information and proposing corrective
actions seeking for Supply Chain optimization
* Analyzes slow and non movers, overstock and out-of-stock, and develop action plan
accordingly
DUFRY Tunisie
- Catégorie Manager
Nice2010 - maintenant
Dufry
- Shop Manager
Nice2006 - 2010Responsible for managing the Dufry shops within an operation, consistent with the short and long
term interests of the company, its employees and its customers, and ensuring the highest level of
customer service possible.
* Promote quality of customer service among staff through training and by acting as a
positive role model
* Create "seamless customer service" by making every effort to find merchandise for
customers even if an item is not in stock
* Hire people who are passionate about our products and philosophy and maintain
employee attitude and morale by recognizing outstanding performance and service and by
motivating and developing staff
* Maintain staff levels that allow for the best possible customer service
* Execute performance evaluations and goal assessments ;
* Prepare the work schedule to ensure that the store goals will be met through appropriate
planning and organization of staff and manage absences and health management with HR
* Provide an "open door" policy where employees are free to express their concerns and
* feelings without fear of retribution or ill will
Hold weekly staff meetings and submit notes to Area Retail Manager
* Ensure that company policy & procedures are communicated in a timely manner &
adhered to accordingly ,
DUFRY Tunisie
- Responsable vente
Nice2005 - 2010
TELEPERFORMANCE Tunisie
- Teleacteur
Asnières sur Seine2004 - 2005
Formations
National Institute Of Communication Of Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis2003 - 2005Masters Degree
Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis2003 - 2005technique d'information et de communication
Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion (Sfax)