Becerra ALAIN

Weatherford France
- Technicien
maintenant
1991-1999
WEATHERFORD France Lons:
Tong operator
J.A.M operator
(Joint Analysed Makeup)
Electronic and field equipment maintenance
in France and overseas: Ivory cost, Algeria, Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, Angola, Congo, Italy, Spain, Germany.
CIRMA
- Technicien
maintenant
1983-1991
Ets C.I.R.M.A
Maintenance of refinery units and wellheads in Lacq (France) gas field plant
Marine Nationale
- Second Maitre mecanicien
Paris
maintenant
1979-1982
3 Years in the National Navy
Position: Second Master
Mechanic and also in charge to supply fuel and various equipments for the life at sea and the machines and boiler
Total E&P Brasil
- Logistics Operation
2017 - maintenant
TOTAL E&P CONGO
- Logistics Opération Superintendant
COURBEVOIE
2014 - maintenant
Projet MOHO NORD
TOTAL E&P OUGANDA
- (Block 1) Base Manager RSES
2013 - 2014
TOTAL E&P Ouganda
- Logistics transport and warehouse manager
2010 - maintenant
From September 2011 to Now
System: SAP / UNISUP
Domain: MM
In charge of:
1 Transport Supervisor+ transport Contractors
1 Transport, transit contractors
1 Warehouse Supervisor
Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping and transport handling procedures and normal practices
Assistance and training to warehouses supervisor and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
Coordination with other departments
Giving assistance and training for transport & handling team
HSE
1. Acts in accordance with TOTAL E&P Uganda HSE and business Ethics policies.
2. Applies the HSE national regulations, promotes and supervises the necessary preventive and corrective action plans to ensure the Safety of personnel, the protection of the Environment and the integrity of equipment in his domain of activities.
3. Ensures all the applicable safety regulations regarding transport activities.
4. Ensures the conformity of all the mobile lifting equipment.
5. Ensures the updating of procedures.
6. Participates when necessary at the incidents, accidents enquiries and analysis and carries out the necessary HSE reporting.
In charge of:
- Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory.
- Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping procedures and normal practices.
- Evaluation of deviations on procedures.
- Writing of proposals to find solutions on deviations, long term actions.
- Assistance and training to warehouse supervisors and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
- Coordination with other departments (stock management, purchasing, transit, audit, UNISUP Coordination). Participation as Logistics representative in miscellaneous work groups (tubular, chemical & lubricants stock deviations and planning for reordering, “Cours de Route” follow-up -stock in transit-, etc).
- Preparation and follow-up of SOX Controls related to stocks. Providing documentation and answering questions from auditors.
- Logistics Lead User for UNISUP FR3 software.
- Design and implementation of Excel reporting files (extracts from SAP and others).
- Giving assistance for solving of complicated matters in coordination with technical managers and stock management.
- Logistic: follow up workforce and in charge of transport equipments
TOTAL E&P Yemen (YLNG)
- Head of Logistics
2010 - 2011
From September 2010 to August 2011
System: SAP / UNISUP
Domain: MM
Balhaf LNG plant (rotation).
Perimeter of activities:
Around 450 persons on site at any time and more than 1400 during the major Shut Downs
2 Living quarters / Hotels in normal time (CM1 and CM2), 2 OPS Offices Buildings, 1 Security Building, 1 Visitors center, 1 Training center, 2 Warehouses.
1 Airstrip (2 flights / day), 1 Garage.
Medium and heavy lifting equipment (cranes, forklifts, trucks, etc)
Plant operating budget of 80 MUSD / year
Work contacts:
Regular contact with YNLG employees and Contracted staff (Expatriates and Nationals) at all levels in regard to all aspects of Logistic, Supply and contracts. Frequent external contact with Local Administration bodies, Services contractors for any logistical, contractual matters follow up. General coordination and functional contacts with Sana’a Main Office Staff (Logistics, Finance Depts)
Independence of Operation:
Reports to Support Services Manager Has strong functional link with Sana’a Logistics, Procurement/contracts Depts
Performs activities according to line directives and within the framework of approved policies Work accomplishments are subject to managerial review and direction
Supervisory Responsibility: around 40 pax:
1 Industrial transport Supervisor+ transport Contractors
1 Transport (road/air) supervisor + transport, transit contractors
1 Warehouses Supervisor
1 Contract officer + 1 procurement coordinator
Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping and transport handling procedures and normal practices
Assistance and training to warehouses supervisor and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
Coordination with other departments
Giving assistance and training for transport & handling team
HSE
1. Acts in accordance with YNLG HSE and business Ethics policies.
2. Applies the HSE national regulations, promotes and supervises the necessary preventive and corrective action plans to ensure the Safety of personnel, the protection of the Environment and the integrity of equipment in his domain of activities.
3. Ensures all the applicable safety regulations regarding transport activities are reinforced within Balhaf organization,
4. Ensures the conformity of all the mobile lifting equipment.
5. Ensures the updating of procedures.
6. Participates when necessary at the incidents, accidents enquiries and analysis and carries out the necessary HSE reporting.
TOTAL E&P ANGOLA, Luanda.
- Stock Control Specialist
2006 - 2010
From 2006 to 2010
System: SAP / UNISUP
Domain: MM
Process: OLM
Luanda, Industrial Base (rotation).
Perimeter of activities:
• 4 warehouses, 3 tubular yards and 1 chemical yard.
• 9 divisions.
• 39 000 stock items, 379 million US Dollars stock value.
• 6 Drilling and Completion contractors storing and managing movements of stock items.
• 7 employees in Stock Control.
In charge of:
- Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory.
- Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping procedures and normal practices.
- Evaluation of deviations on procedures.
- Writing of proposals to find solutions on deviations, long term actions.
- Assistance and training to warehouse supervisors and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
- Coordination with other departments (stock management, purchasing, transit, audit, UNISUP Coordination). Participation as Logistics representative in miscellaneous work groups (tubular, chemical & lubricants stock deviations and planning for reordering, “Cours de Route” follow-up -stock in transit-, etc).
- Preparation and follow-up of SOX Controls related to stocks. Providing documentation and answering questions from auditors.
- Logistics Lead User for UNISUP FR3 software.
- Design and implementation of Excel reporting files (extracts from SAP and others).
- Giving assistance for solving of complicated matters in coordination with technical managers and stock management.
- Logistic: follow up workforce and in charge of offshore shipping equipments (FPSO Girassol, FPSO Dalia and alls rigs)
- Assistance to Base Manager on all matters related to stock.
Weatherford Congo
- Work shop and logistics Supervisor
2004 - 2006
2004-2006
WEATHERFORD Congo Pointe Noire
Base Supervisor and stock management
Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory
Logistics: follow up workforce and in charge of offshore and onshore oil fields shipping equipments.
Completions operations for TOTAL on NKOSSA and TCHENDO oil fields
Certificate of bucking unit with T.P.C. J.A.M
(Technical Professional Computer)
Weatherford Angola
- Work shop and logistics Supervisor
1999 - 2004
1999-2004
WEATHERFORD Angola Luanda and Soyo
J.A.M Supervisor and stock management Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory
Electronic maintenance
Logistics: follow up workforce and in charge of offshore oil fields shipping equipments.
Experienced in Hold, Supra Hold, Jam, and Dual Completion.
Experienced on Rigs: semi-sub, Jack up, Tender, Drill Ships
(Pride Angola, Pride Africa, Barracuda, PSP, etc….)
Completion operations and Liner hanger on GIRASSOL Field (Angola)