Becerra ALAIN

ARTIGUELOUTAN

En résumé

En charge de la gestion des Supply pour le transport du matériel pétrolier et des hélico et surffer pour le transport de personnel sur les installations offshore

Entreprises

  • Weatherford France - Technicien

    maintenant 1991-1999
    WEATHERFORD France Lons:
    Tong operator
    J.A.M operator
    (Joint Analysed Makeup)
    Electronic and field equipment maintenance
    in France and overseas: Ivory cost, Algeria, Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, Angola, Congo, Italy, Spain, Germany.

  • CIRMA - Technicien

    maintenant 1983-1991
    Ets C.I.R.M.A
    Maintenance of refinery units and wellheads in Lacq (France) gas field plant

  • Marine Nationale - Second Maitre mecanicien

    Paris maintenant 1979-1982
    3 Years in the National Navy
    Position: Second Master
    Mechanic and also in charge to supply fuel and various equipments for the life at sea and the machines and boiler

  • Total E&P Brasil - Logistics Operation

    2017 - maintenant

  • TOTAL E&P CONGO - Logistics Opération Superintendant

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - maintenant Projet MOHO NORD

  • TOTAL E&P OUGANDA - (Block 1) Base Manager RSES

    2013 - 2014

  • TOTAL E&P Ouganda - Logistics transport and warehouse manager

    2010 - maintenant From September 2011 to Now
    System: SAP / UNISUP
    Domain: MM
    In charge of:
    1 Transport Supervisor+ transport Contractors
    1 Transport, transit contractors
    1 Warehouse Supervisor
    Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping and transport handling procedures and normal practices
    Assistance and training to warehouses supervisor and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
    Coordination with other departments
    Giving assistance and training for transport & handling team

    HSE
    1. Acts in accordance with TOTAL E&P Uganda HSE and business Ethics policies.
    2. Applies the HSE national regulations, promotes and supervises the necessary preventive and corrective action plans to ensure the Safety of personnel, the protection of the Environment and the integrity of equipment in his domain of activities.
    3. Ensures all the applicable safety regulations regarding transport activities.
    4. Ensures the conformity of all the mobile lifting equipment.
    5. Ensures the updating of procedures.
    6. Participates when necessary at the incidents, accidents enquiries and analysis and carries out the necessary HSE reporting.



    In charge of:
    - Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory.
    - Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping procedures and normal practices.
    - Evaluation of deviations on procedures.
    - Writing of proposals to find solutions on deviations, long term actions.
    - Assistance and training to warehouse supervisors and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
    - Coordination with other departments (stock management, purchasing, transit, audit, UNISUP Coordination). Participation as Logistics representative in miscellaneous work groups (tubular, chemical & lubricants stock deviations and planning for reordering, “Cours de Route” follow-up -stock in transit-, etc).
    - Preparation and follow-up of SOX Controls related to stocks. Providing documentation and answering questions from auditors.
    - Logistics Lead User for UNISUP FR3 software.
    - Design and implementation of Excel reporting files (extracts from SAP and others).
    - Giving assistance for solving of complicated matters in coordination with technical managers and stock management.
    - Logistic: follow up workforce and in charge of transport equipments

  • TOTAL E&P Yemen (YLNG) - Head of Logistics

    2010 - 2011 From September 2010 to August 2011
    System: SAP / UNISUP
    Domain: MM
    Balhaf LNG plant (rotation).
    Perimeter of activities:
    Around 450 persons on site at any time and more than 1400 during the major Shut Downs
    2 Living quarters / Hotels in normal time (CM1 and CM2), 2 OPS Offices Buildings, 1 Security Building, 1 Visitors center, 1 Training center, 2 Warehouses.
    1 Airstrip (2 flights / day), 1 Garage.
    Medium and heavy lifting equipment (cranes, forklifts, trucks, etc)
    Plant operating budget of 80 MUSD / year

    Work contacts:
    Regular contact with YNLG employees and Contracted staff (Expatriates and Nationals) at all levels in regard to all aspects of Logistic, Supply and contracts. Frequent external contact with Local Administration bodies, Services contractors for any logistical, contractual matters follow up. General coordination and functional contacts with Sana’a Main Office Staff (Logistics, Finance Depts)

    Independence of Operation:
    Reports to Support Services Manager Has strong functional link with Sana’a Logistics, Procurement/contracts Depts
    Performs activities according to line directives and within the framework of approved policies Work accomplishments are subject to managerial review and direction

    Supervisory Responsibility: around 40 pax:
    1 Industrial transport Supervisor+ transport Contractors
    1 Transport (road/air) supervisor + transport, transit contractors
    1 Warehouses Supervisor
    1 Contract officer + 1 procurement coordinator
    Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping and transport handling procedures and normal practices
    Assistance and training to warehouses supervisor and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
    Coordination with other departments
    Giving assistance and training for transport & handling team
    HSE
    1. Acts in accordance with YNLG HSE and business Ethics policies.
    2. Applies the HSE national regulations, promotes and supervises the necessary preventive and corrective action plans to ensure the Safety of personnel, the protection of the Environment and the integrity of equipment in his domain of activities.
    3. Ensures all the applicable safety regulations regarding transport activities are reinforced within Balhaf organization,
    4. Ensures the conformity of all the mobile lifting equipment.
    5. Ensures the updating of procedures.
    6. Participates when necessary at the incidents, accidents enquiries and analysis and carries out the necessary HSE reporting.

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA, Luanda. - Stock Control Specialist

    2006 - 2010 From 2006 to 2010
    System: SAP / UNISUP
    Domain: MM
    Process: OLM
    Luanda, Industrial Base (rotation).
    Perimeter of activities:
    • 4 warehouses, 3 tubular yards and 1 chemical yard.
    • 9 divisions.
    • 39 000 stock items, 379 million US Dollars stock value.
    • 6 Drilling and Completion contractors storing and managing movements of stock items.
    • 7 employees in Stock Control.

    In charge of:
    - Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory.
    - Diffusion, training and implementation of stock keeping procedures and normal practices.
    - Evaluation of deviations on procedures.
    - Writing of proposals to find solutions on deviations, long term actions.
    - Assistance and training to warehouse supervisors and warehousemen in their daily activities, monitoring of achievement, proposals for development.
    - Coordination with other departments (stock management, purchasing, transit, audit, UNISUP Coordination). Participation as Logistics representative in miscellaneous work groups (tubular, chemical & lubricants stock deviations and planning for reordering, “Cours de Route” follow-up -stock in transit-, etc).
    - Preparation and follow-up of SOX Controls related to stocks. Providing documentation and answering questions from auditors.
    - Logistics Lead User for UNISUP FR3 software.
    - Design and implementation of Excel reporting files (extracts from SAP and others).
    - Giving assistance for solving of complicated matters in coordination with technical managers and stock management.
    - Logistic: follow up workforce and in charge of offshore shipping equipments (FPSO Girassol, FPSO Dalia and alls rigs)
    - Assistance to Base Manager on all matters related to stock.

  • Weatherford Congo - Work shop and logistics Supervisor

    2004 - 2006 2004-2006
    WEATHERFORD Congo Pointe Noire
    Base Supervisor and stock management
    Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory
    Logistics: follow up workforce and in charge of offshore and onshore oil fields shipping equipments.
    Completions operations for TOTAL on NKOSSA and TCHENDO oil fields
    Certificate of bucking unit with T.P.C. J.A.M
    (Technical Professional Computer)

  • Weatherford Angola - Work shop and logistics Supervisor

    1999 - 2004 1999-2004
    WEATHERFORD Angola Luanda and Soyo
    J.A.M Supervisor and stock management Organization, supervision and reporting on annual and continuous stock inventory
    Electronic maintenance
    Logistics: follow up workforce and in charge of offshore oil fields shipping equipments.
    Experienced in Hold, Supra Hold, Jam, and Dual Completion.
    Experienced on Rigs: semi-sub, Jack up, Tender, Drill Ships
    (Pride Angola, Pride Africa, Barracuda, PSP, etc….)
    Completion operations and Liner hanger on GIRASSOL Field (Angola)

Formations

