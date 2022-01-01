Bekhaled BERROUBA

Président Directeur Général de COGIZ , Filiale 100 % Sonatrach.



CV (résumé).



Overall Experience Profile: 29 years and 07 months of experience in Oil & Gas projects.

1. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing and packaging of industrial gases - COGIZ, 100% subsidiary Sonatrach.

2. Projects Development Department Manager

3. Lead Planner

4. Field planner

5. Maintenance Planner

6. Process Engineer



Job Experience:

Sept.2013 to present

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing and packaging of industrial gases - COGIZ, 100% subsidiary Sonatrach.



Responsible COGIZ company's role is to market industrial gases, protect the safety of facilities Sonatrach group by (group) providing nitrogen and accompanying its development.



2006 - Aug 2013

Project Department Head: Sonatrach Algeria – Holding.

Manage and follow mining and fertilizer projects with the foreign partners: Sonatrach - SHAOLIN, CECOMINES, ENGRO and GETAX.

Prepare the scope definition. Develop project master schedule. Develop the level 3 & level 4 construction schedules. Review and analyze contractor schedules .Analyzing resources loading of schedules with quantities & man-hours, level of detail for monitoring, contractual obligations (key dates and target), interface and relationship between contractors, procurement deliverables and critical path. Review and analyze all scheduling reports and forecasts against plan. Attend progress review meeting.



1995 to 2006: Engineering Direction: Extension LPG Plant (IHI/ITOCHU), Topping project (China) and Isobutene project – Algeria (Sonatrach – Foreign Partners).

Lead Planner: Review and analyse contractor’s schedules. Develop weekly and monthly report to project manager and recommend critical items affecting the completion date and on areas of concern. Develop master schedule and detail schedule. Analyzing resources loading of schedules, logic sequence, and critical path and engineering documents. Review contractor’s look ahead schedule. Monitor and report progress achieved and highlight areas of concern. Attend progress review meeting.



1990 to 1995: LNG Gas Plant – Algeria (Sonatrach – Bechtel)

Field Planner: Renovation of 06 LNG units – Algeria.

Prepared shutdown planning of the LNG units’. Establish audit report and prepare the scope definition .Developed and controlled Master Schedule and detailed schedule. Detailed Engineering and construction Schedule. Review and analyze contractor’s look ahead schedule. Develop the level 3 & level 4 construction schedules. Prepared and updated schedule. Generating monthly and weekly reports. Develop precommissioning and commissioning schedule. Prepared start –up planning of LNG Unit



1988 to 1990: LNG Gas Plant – Algeria

Maintenance Planner: Prepared the scope of work and plan shut down activities. Insured preventive maintenance activities for machineries .Overhauls, Major inspections and Start up of units. Prepared daily report and variance analysis.



1984 to 1988: LNG Gas Plant – Algeria

Process Engineer: Planning of loading ship of LNG. Responsible for Plant operations of LNG Process, Utility and Storage. Operations of Plant Start up shut down.



Computer experience: In all project control applications Primavera P3, MS Project, Ms Excel,

MS-office, Ms-Word and Power point.



Education: Petrochemical and Refinery Engineer (Institute of Technology, Algeria – 1984)



Languages: English, French, Arabic.



Training:

Management & Organization of projects by ENSPM/ IFP- France,

Contracts management,

Ms Project, Ms Excel, Ms Word, Power point, Primavera P3 ,

Planning, Scheduling and Monitoring by E I L – India,



Mes compétences :

Planification

Manager

Management des projets