Menu

Ben Salem AMINE

KSIBET EL MEDIOUNI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PSZ Tunisie - Responsable qualité

    2010 - maintenant - Coordinates all quality business with partners in PSZ CZ and Germany.
    - Responsible for creation and update of the quality management system in PSZ Tunisia.
    - Team management: classification, capacity study, training, organization of workstations QS controllers.
    - Answer to customer complaint in the deadline.
    - Perform failure analysis and implement corrective, preventive actions and follow-up their effectiveness.
    - Organize a quality meeting (Pareto analyze, complaint analyze, Evaluation of quality indicators, Monthly presentation of quality report) and implementation of improvement action.
    - Elaboration and development of process control plan, work instruction and help visual for production.
    - Planning and realization of internal audit.
    - Approval of new products.
    - Approval of new assembly or electric board.
    - Responsible for the test equipment in the production.
    - Responsible for the incoming inspection and quality cooperation with supplier.

  • Kromberg&Schubert - Ingénieur qualité

    2009 - 2010 Contribution à la création de service qualité VW au sein du département Qualité.
    Préparation de la validation du site Kroschu Béja pour VW.
    Réussir l’audit VW 2 days production du projet KSK Tiguan.
    Membre FB-Team (Felherbeseitigungsteam) pour résolution du problème client et interne.
    Achèvement du transfert du projet VMOD (module) de la Romanie vers Béja.
    Préparation et réussir l´audit ISOTS16949 (Première certification pour le site Kromberg&Schubert–Béja).
    Transfert du projet MOMO (module moteur) de Romanie vers Béja.

  • Leoni - Contre maître

    2006 - 2009 Démarrage d’un nouveau projet Hecklappe VW.
    Réussir l’audit VW 2 days production du projet Hecklappe.
    Transfert au projet C6 Moteur pour supporter le démarrage du projet.
    Démarrer une nouvelle unité de production BMW et transfert
    des projets de Romani e en Leoni Tunisie.
    Gestion des ressources humaines et matérielles.
    Ordonnoncement de la production.

Formations

  • DQS Maghreb (Tunisie)

    Tunisie 2010 - 2010 Auditeur qualité interne ISO/TS 16949:2009 et ISO 19011:2002

    Qualité - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

  • Conseil Plus (Béni Khalled)

    Béni Khalled 2010 - 2010 Stage de formation"Audit processus selon le référentiel VDA 6.3"

    Qualité - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

  • Conseil Plus (Béni Khalled)

    Béni Khalled 2009 - 2009 Stage de formation " la norme ISO/TS 16949 : 2002

    Qualité - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieur De Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 2003 - 2006 Ingénieur

Réseau