Ben Salem AMINE

PSZ Tunisie
- Responsable qualité
2010 - maintenant
- Coordinates all quality business with partners in PSZ CZ and Germany.
- Responsible for creation and update of the quality management system in PSZ Tunisia.
- Team management: classification, capacity study, training, organization of workstations QS controllers.
- Answer to customer complaint in the deadline.
- Perform failure analysis and implement corrective, preventive actions and follow-up their effectiveness.
- Organize a quality meeting (Pareto analyze, complaint analyze, Evaluation of quality indicators, Monthly presentation of quality report) and implementation of improvement action.
- Elaboration and development of process control plan, work instruction and help visual for production.
- Planning and realization of internal audit.
- Approval of new products.
- Approval of new assembly or electric board.
- Responsible for the test equipment in the production.
- Responsible for the incoming inspection and quality cooperation with supplier.